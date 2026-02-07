Patriots On SI Staff Predicts Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots are one win away from hoisting another Lombardi Trophy. They just have to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Some members of the New England Patriots on SI staff predicted the outcome of the game.

Ethan Hurwitz

Well, here we are. The Patriots have completed the most impressive of rebuilds and are a win away from officially climbing the mountaintop of the NFL.

In their way: the Seattle Seahawks, a rematch from 11 years ago. And just like Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona, this matchup will end with a Patriots win.

There's plenty of hype around Seattle’s defense, but New England has beaten three of the league’s best units already. Drake Maye will rebound from a shaky postseason, using the good weather conditions to his advantage. And Mike Vrabel, potentially the league’s Coach of the Year, will out coach his Mike counterpart on the other sideline.

The Patriots will lean on their running game, as Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson can both open up their offense. Their wideouts, not the greatest of units, has just enough talent to beat their matchups, and the Patriots will win Super Bowl LX.

Who could have thought that was possible in August?

Jennifer Streeter

The New England Patriots have truly defied all initial expectations in reaching Super Bowl LX under new head coach Mike Vrabel and with quarterback Drake Maye in only his second year in the league. As such — this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks will truly be a Super Bowl for the ages.

Fans should expect the Feb. 8 matchup to be centered around efficiency-driven game plans and filled with players who truly realize that everything is on the line. New England's roster in particular proves to be interesting, with many players seeing their first ever appearance in the ultimate championship game while paired with key league veterans — such as Stefon Diggs — who still feel like they have something to prove.

Most are projecting the Seahawks to win. However, with Maye's growth ever-present and Vrabel gearing up what can only be described as an elite defensive game-plan, maybe the Patriots really can pull it of.

Jeremy Brener

Both teams are in the Super Bowl for a reason, so this game really could go either way. The Patriots have strong units on both sides of the ball, and so do the Seahawks. This game will really come down to who executes their game plan the best.

In terms of talent, the Seahawks have a slight edge over the Patriots. But there's an argument to be made that Mike Vrabel is more experienced than Mike McDonald when it comes to playing in the Super Bowl. Vrabel has won many rings with the Patriots as a player, and now he gets to try to earn his first one as a coach. That is invaluable experience, and it shouldn't be disregarded.

Ultimately, it will come down to who plays better on the day of the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have looked incredibly hard to stop, and the Patriots will give them a run for their money, but Seattle should walk away with the win.

Mike D'Abate

The New England Patriots are entering Super Bowl LX with the expectation of facing their toughest test, to date, in the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC Champions are solid in all three phases. The Seahawks have the top-ranked scoring defense in the NFL, the No. 3 scoring offense, while also ranking second in special teams DVOA with formidable return units.

Still, Seattle’s primary strength is its four-down, zone-based, nickel defense, Not only is the Seahawks’ unit specialize in wearing down its opponent, but it also has a knack for pressuring the quarterback. While getting the best of this unit will not be easy, the Patriots can gain control of the line of scrimmage with strong protection from the offensive line. If the Pats can find success in doing so, look for New England to use running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson to gain early-down ground yards. As for Maye, he should be expected to use the run to facilitate play-action, while testing Seattle’s secondary in the deep game. However, the Pats’ most crucial key to victory may be using their quarterback’s run skills to make plays. In fact, Maye could benefit from using his legs often in this matchup.

On defense, the Pats must first look to contain Seahawks’ running back Kenneth Walker III. With quarterback Sam Darnold expected to use the run to slow down the Patriots aggressive style of defense, New England must get early stops to force Seattle into third-and-long situations. The Pats’ front seven has the personnel and the prowess to confuse Darnold and they will attempt to do just that. Though it won’t be easy, it is the most effective way to contain the Seahawks’ top pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba — a must, if New England wishes to keep this game close.

While Seattle may look to be better-equipped to earn the win, there is a touch of destiny in this iteration of Patriots, which continuously produces significant plays when most needed. On that basis, the Pats earn the win and the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl title in a close battle of two strong-willed teams.

