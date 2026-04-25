Patriots UDFA Tracker: Every Undrafted Signing, Hidden Gems to Watch

The seven-round NFL Draft is officially over, and the New England Patriots have started the process of retooling their roster for the 2026 season. They brought in some fantastic players, including Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas and Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon on the the first two days.

But that's not all.

The front office and scouting department are now hard at work to bring in undrafted free agents to join the team.

New England has been very successful in acquiring productive UDFAs, including Adam Vinatieri, Stephen Neal, Malcolm Butler, David Andrews, Jakobi Meyers and Brenden Schooler. Will any of this year's signees join the ranks of some of the best under-the-radar players in recent history?

One person who won't be part of the immediate undrafted free agent frenzy is head coach Mike Vrabel, who is out of the state to seek counseling involving photos that were released of him and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Despite his absence, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf doesn't expect anything to change for the post-draft signing period.

"We're very confident in the people we have with the process," Wolf told reporters earlier this week. "The assistant coaches have done a tremendous job, as have the scouts, preparing for day three. And we're excited about it."

Here's the Patriots On SI undrafted free agent/rookie minicamp invitation tracker, keeping you up-to-date on which college players will also be joining the rookie class of 2026.

Florida State OG Jacob Rizy

The first reported signing was Florida State offensive guard Jacob Rizy, who previously spent time at Harvard. He's played all over the offensive line during his college career, with snaps at left guard, center, right guard and right tackle over the last two seasons with the Seminoles. He's expected to receive a $5,000 signing bonus.

Culver-Stockton WR Kyle Dixon

The Patriots reportedly bringing in a wideout from NAIA school Culver-Stockton! Dixon, who got to perform in front of NFL scouts at the Hula Bowl, was named to the AFCA-NAIA Coaches' All-American First Team this past season. The 6-foot-4 Dixon had 83 catches (the fourth-most in school history) for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior

TCU CB Channing Canada

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) catches a pass against TCU defensive back Channing Canada (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Canada is reportedly joining the Patriots' defense, the second TCU Horned Frog to do so (linebacker Namdi Obiazor was drafted with the 212th overall pick). As a senior, Canada started every game for TCU and totaled 22 solo tackles (30 total). He's a former JUCO product who transferred to TCU ahead of the 2024 season.

UCF RB Myles Montgomery

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) carries the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After drafting a running back in Jam Miller, the Patriots are adding another one. A source tells Patriots On SI that New England is bringing on Myles Montgomery, a team captain who had 705 rushing yards and four touchdowns this past season -- both career highs. One of the best backs in program history will now join what's becoming a crowded running back room.

James Madison WR Nick DeGennaro

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Nick Degennaro (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of JMU's best players last year during their run to the College Football Playoff, DeGennaro is reportedly bringing his talents to the Patriots offense. He had 28 catches this past season for 500 yards and five touchdowns, while also completing a 50-yard pass in the team's CFP game against Oregon. The versatile DeGennaro was at the Shrine Bowl this past offseason in front of NFL scouts.

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