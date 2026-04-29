Patriots Captains Leaned Into Fatherhood This Offseason

While most New England Patriots fans look forward to the conclusion of the offseason, a pair of players may be wishing they had more time off the field. Both Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane spoke to the media about a shared passion they enjoyed with their time away from football -- being fathers.

For Spillane, he has two daughters that he called his "heart and joy." Henry -- who had two kids entering this offseason -- just welcomed his third, a baby girl named Navy. Both of them were asked about their kids during their first media availability of the offseason, and they lit up with smiles.

"Navy is good. What a blessing," said Henry, who welcomed in Navy Selah on March 15 with wife Parker. "She's been kind of adding a little bit to the chaos of this offseason with my family, but she's been amazing. My other two kids have really adjusted well. My wife is a champ and it's been good."

Spillane didn't add to his family chaos this offseason, but enjoyed all the time he got to spend with his daughters, Nina and Ro. The linebacker of eight years, who is now entering his second season in New England, was overjoyed when he was asked about his children.

"We had baby Nina last year, and then in June, we had baby Ro," Spillane said. "[It's] just so exciting. Those girls are my life. Getting to spend a great portion of time in the offseasons with them is something I chrish, is something that brings me joy in my heart.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) speaks to the media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So watching them grow is truly a blessing," he continued. "They wear Patriots gear throughout the house every day ... They are my heart and joy."

Hunter Henry, Robert Spillane Talk Fatherhood

Henry has logged 40-plus receptions in all four seasons with the Patriots, the second-longest streak by a Patriots tight end all-time. Since entering the NFL in 2016, he ranks fifth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (40), sixth in receiving yards (4,527) and seventh in receptions (395).

Spillane was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas on March 13, 2025. For New England, he was named a team captain for the third-straight year after serving the last two years as a team captain with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both players and their families now look ahead to the 2026 NFL season — beginning on Sept. 9.

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