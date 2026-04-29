Patriots Players Share Conversation With Mike Vrabel Post-Scandal

FOXBORO --- When the New England Patriots began their voluntary offseason workouts last week, it allowed head coach Mike Vrabel to address the team for the first time since the Page Six scandal involving him and ex-Athletic reporter Dianna Russini broke.

Although Vrabel missed the third day of the NFL Draft this past weekend, he's been back in the building during the workouts. Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane, two captains from last year's AFC title-winning team, were made available to the media for the first time this offseason.

They were essentially asked two questions on the topic: What was Vrabel's first conversation with the team on April 20 like, and how have the two players been able to limit the off-the-field distraction seep into the football part of work?

"I thought he did a great job," Henry said about the initial conversation. "It’s been the same Vrabes, bringing a lot of energy in the room, so, yeah, obviously he addressed it. And, that’s all I’ll say about it."

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The players were coy about the topic, which has dominated the last week of conversation in the NFL. They respectfully answered reporters' questions, but didn't give too many details about what was been said behind closed doors.

Vrabel was reportedly spotted in Salt Lake City during out-of-state counseling during the NFL Draft, but has been back in the building this week for workouts at the New Balance Athletics Center.

Vrabel's Players Spoke About Their Head Coach

"I know you guys want to hear about everything that’s going on," Henry said. "To be honest with you, I’m just focused on what we got going on right now in this building with this team. Obviously, we had a long season last year. A quick turnaround into the offseason, and we’re in a new building. And every year’s a new year. We’re trying to build this team, we’re trying to come together.

"So I’m just focused on the guys in this locker room and trying to build it up again," he continued. "We’ve got a long journey ahead of us. We’ve got to start somewhere. So we’re starting right now."

According to Spillane, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year has kept football the main thing at the facility every day.

"Coach coaches football," Spillane said. "He keeps the main thing the main thing. I know he’s dealing with personal issues. But when we’re in the building, we speak football."

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The linebacker also elaborated on his relationship with Vrabel. While he doesn't want to speak for some of his teammates, it's clear that Spillane doesn't think that this scandal will impact his relationship with his head coach.

"I think everyone’s personal relationship with coach is their personal relationship with coach," he said. "That’s not for me to speak on. I love coach and I’m going to be here to support him as he would be there to support me for anything."

It's a brand new season for the Patriots on the field, however, and Spillane wants people to know that this year's team is focused on improving in the football department.

"I think this year, 2026 is a brand new year for us," Spillane said. "It’s going to be a brand new team. Being Week 2 of OTAs, it’s really a chance for us to come together, to know our teammates, to learn and connect with each other and to really grow with our craft. That’s what we’re focused on."

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