Patriots Coach Shares Heartfelt Message to Now-Released Bryce Baringer

FOXBORO — The New England cut ties with one of their last remaining Bill Belichick draft picks this week, releasing veteran punter Bryce Baringer — who was on injured reserve to begin the season.

Baringer, who had been the Patriots punter for each of the last three seasons, suffered a lower-body injury in the preseason. The Patriots then turned to Matt Haack in the final preseason game before signing Mitch Wishnowsky to their practice squad. Wishnowsky has been the punter in each of New England's seven games this season.

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, speaking to reporters for the first time since the transaction, shared what Baringer meant to him since he arrived in 2024.

"Oh man, I love Bryce," Springer said Thursday. "Me and him have a really, really strong relationship. I mean. since day one, he's been a straight supporter of me and helped me so much. Just kind of get affiliated with the area, with the players. He was all for the team. He's always for the team. He works his tail off. He's a great punter. He's going to do some great things whatever team picks him up."

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) punts the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baringer was drafted in the sixth round in 2023 and won the punting job out of camp. He hadn't missed a game before this season and his 10,500 total punting yards ranks fourth in franchise history. With injuries stacking up for the Patriots on IR and only a limited amount of returns allowed, it forced the Patriots hand to roll with the punter they already had.

Mike Vrabel had similar things to say about Baringer earlier this week as well.

"I certainly appreciate what Bryce has been able to do for us," he said. "Those are tough decisions. I don't think those are things that you'd necessarily take lightly. ... We just felt like this was best for us, best for Bryce, and to give him an opportunity to go punt and see if somebody needs a punter. If we would need him back and he was there, then we would want to have him back. You just make a decision with a specialist, and as long as it's going well, which I think it is, and everybody else does, you just stick with it."

Springer: "Best Of Luck To Him"

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The job now fully belongs to Wishnowsky this season, but that doesn't mean Baringer can't find somewhere else to punt in 2026.

"I can't say enough good things about him, Bella — his wife — their family. He's always in my back pocket, he'll be a friend from now forward," Springer said. "And in this business, who knows, I might be coaching him next year or at some point down the road, you know, we'll be linked back up together, but excited for his future. It's just like I told him the other day, I'd say it's a stage stop on your journey. Like, we all have stops. We're all going to be in different places. This is never forever in this business. So best of luck to him."

On Tuesday, Baringer took to social media to thank the Patriots, writing: "A lot of love for New England. Friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Looking forward to what's to come. The prize is in the journey. Isaiah 41:10."

The 27-year-old punter is in a contract season and is set to hit free agency in March of 2027.

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