Young Patriots WR Brings Nursing, Native American Roots to New England

FOXBORO — Who is Chandler Brayboy?

On the surface, he's the 25-year-old wide receiver that the New England Patriots just signed to their practice squad. He's one of three receivers currently on the practice squad, and one of eight suiting up for practices ahead of Week 3.

But who really is Chandler Brayboy?

There's a lot more to him than just his talents on the football field. There's a backstory that carried him to the Division I ranks, and later the highest level of professional football.

Brayboy's background is unlike anyone's in New England's locker room. But it's one that helps you learn a little bit more about who the newest Patriots pass catcher truly is.

The New England Patriots brought in Chandler Brayboy, who has a fascinating background off the football field. | Contributed by Chandler Brayboy

An Early Connection To His Tribe

Born in Pembroke, North Carolina in 2001, Brayboy liked to grass dance. It's a ritual where you try to mimic the motion of grass, and don long colorful strands cloth. That was his early way to feel connected with the Lumbee Tribe.

The Lumbee Tribe — the People of the Dark Water — is a group 55,000 people strong in southeastern North Carolina. They make up the Robeson, Hoke, Cumberland and Scotland counties, and were recognized as a tribal nation by the state in 1885. It wasn't until 1956 that they were recognized as an Indian Tribe by Congress.

But for more than 100 years, they weren't receiving federal benefits. It wasn't until the Lumbee Fairness Act was signed in December of 2025 that the tribe was federally recognized.

That was a big deal for everyone in North Carolina, including Brayboy. The Lumbee Tribe was officially recognized as the 575th tribe in the United States — "a blessing," the receiver called it.

"I didn't even know there was that many Native American tribes," Brayboy told Patriots on SI. "Being on Lumbee, nobody knows really what it is. But we're a small group, all in the same area."

This is how Brayboy grew up, who's surname is a rough translation of "Brave Boy." He isn't the first Lumbee member to reach NFL heights, he's just the most recent. Linebacker Kenwin Cummings spent three years in the league split between the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys from 2008 to 2010. It's a small fraternity, but one means a lot.

"Me being one of the blessed guys to make it out and put a name out there for us, it's been great," Brayboy said. "The Lumbee people are great."

Brayboy still feels connected to the tribe. He grew up dancing and drumming, and the culture he grew up with remains a big part of who he is. But at some point when he was younger, he had to make a pivot. Instead of grass dancing, he instead pursued route running on grass.

"There'd be dancing on the weekends and ball tournaments on the weekends," Brayboy said. "I had to choose, so I chose sports and ran with it from there."

Recruited To Football & Medicine

Elon's Chandler Brayboy (4) collects a pass in front of Delaware's Jackson Taylor before taking it a total of 65 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After sports was Brayboy's chosen path, he had to figure out what was next from there. During the college recruiting process, Brayboy — who also played baseball and basketball — had done enough at Purnell Sweat High School (where he put up 16 touchdowns his senior year) to get on Elon's radar.

But it wasn't just the football radar that he had gotten on.

"The nursing program at Elon basically recruited me," Brayboy said.

Brayboy originally wanted to be a physicians assistant, but because of the demanding schedules of both football and being a PA, that wasn't in the cards. The next best thing? Nursing.

"The athletic academic staff at Elon worked together with the nursing program," Brayboy said. "I had an exercise science degree, and if football didn't work out, I didn't know where I was going to go.

"So the medical field, nursing, (it) worked hand in hand. They were able to work with my schedule, and so it was a blessing. Just fit right in the line."

New England Patriots wide receiver Chandler Brayboy has an extensive background in the nursing field, something he's been passionate about for years. | Contributed by Chandler Brayboy

Brayboy knew he wanted to be in the medical field when he grew up, something that was instilled in him by his family. He properly identified the symptoms of Parkinson's disease in his grandfather, and that jumpstarted his passion for helping people through medicine.

"My mom was strict on education, and so I took that very serious," he said. "I decided the medical field was for me when I was younger, but I was blessed enough to play football, and so football came first."

He ended his Elon career with 165 receptions, 2,660 receiving yards, 19 receiving touchdowns, two kick return touchdown and an First Team FCS All-American nod. He also passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) during his time in school.

That was the resume he walked into the NFL with, as he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last spring. He spent his rookie season on their practice squad.

"I feel like I had a great career (at Elon)," Brayboy said. "Everything happened how the Lord wanted it to happen. Got blessed to play in the National (Football) League and took that chance at Jacksonville, and then was there a year."

Trying To Enjoy The Patriot Ride

New England Patriots wide receiver Chandler Brayboy running with the football at practice on Sept. 16, 2026. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Brayboy has been in New England for less than two weeks — he signed to the practice squad on Sept. 14 after being released by the Jaguars on Aug. 30 — so all the excitement that comes with being a Patriot hasn't really set in for him. He's been trying to pick up the routine as fast as he can.

He's yet to smell the roses.

"I've been so worked up and mentally straining in the playbook, and trying to learn how they run things here that excitement ain't kicked in yet," Brayboy admitted. "I know it's a blessing. It's a great opportunity, but I'm so focused on learning the system, learning everything that's going on, trying to fit in where they need me."

While his outlook on playing every Sunday isn't crystal clear being on the practice squad, what is clear to Brayboy is his outlook off the field. He's ready for whatever comes his way, whether it's his NFL dreams, or his post-football career.

And behind all of that is his roots as a Native American.

"Nobody really knows the Lumbee Tribe," Brayboy said. "We're a great group of individuals."

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