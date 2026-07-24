Patriots' Hunter Henry Carrying 'Motivated' Mindset Into Contract Year

FOXBORO --- Hunter Henry has put together a really productive career with the New England Patriots since signing with them in 2021. He's become one of the best tight ends in franchise history, certainly the best of the decade, and has been a captain year after year.

And yet, he enters the 2026 season with an expiring contract on the horizon. The three-year extension he signed ahead of the 2024 season is up at the end of this year, which could leave the Patriots in a bit of an interesting spot at the tight end position.

But when asked about his contract at his pre-training camp media availability, Henry downplayed the idea of playing in a contract year.

"This is a place that, you know, I've grown a lot," Henry said. "Growing my family, you know. Just growing as a person, grown through the years. The hard years, the good years. So yeah, it's a place that means a lot to me. But I'm just focused on this year, man."

It was a similar sentiment shared by head coach Mike Vrabel, who didn't go too deep into the finances surrounding his starting tight end.

"I love being around Hunter," Vrabel said. "I mean, I talked about his consistency and his production, and you know, again, we're not going to go own the road of talking about contracts. ... But the more that I can be around Hunter Henry, the better because he's a great football player, he's a great leader for us. (A) very consistent player."

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry speaks to the media one day before the first training camp practice. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

He's coming off a really good year in 2025, recording 60 receptions for 768 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns. He added an eighth in the AFC Wild Card and totaled 112 yards in the Patriots' four postseason games.

Going into his seventh season in New England, he hasn't lost the same energy he had when he first signed with the team.

"I'm gonna keep iterating that, but I'm excited for what's ahead, man. It's always been a blessing to be able to be in the position I'm in. It really is. I mean, going on year 11," Henry said. "So I'm excited for, you know, these next few weeks, getting better, trying to improve and get ready to go come Week 1."

Henry Finding Similarities From Last Season

This is the first time Henry will be going into a season with the same offensive coordinator since arriving in New England. In his first season, he had Josh McDaniels calling the shots before Matt Patricia (2022), Bill O'Brien (2023) and Alex Van Pelt (2024) took over in the seasons that followed.

Now he's back with McDaniels for the third time, and is seeing the continuity with the offense.

"It's kind of crazy to think about that," he said. "It helps me just to be able to see things I did last year and things I can improve on, things I can add, just because I kind of already know what's coming and just the gameplans, the plays, little wrinkles I can add. So you know, it's pretty cool to be able to kind of build upon what we did with Josh."

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) breaks a tackle attempt by Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) after making a catch during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Behind him on the depth chart are a bunch of players that don't have the same pedigree as Henry. The team has brought in Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin and Jeremiah Franklin as rookies, signed Mitch Van Vooren this past week and are hoping for bigger summers from C.J. Dippre (on the physically unable to perform list) and Jack Westover.

"Every Year Is A New Year In This League"

Despite that, Henry has plenty of faith in the room in training camp.

"A lot of the young guys are going to have opportunities," Henry said, "and that's what this training camp's about. I'm excited to kind of build that with those guys, and excited for the year ahead."

Henry, at least at this point in time, will go into the season without a contract for 2027. That doesn't worry the veteran. He's too focused on wiping the slate clean from last year's Super Bowl loss and keeping that chip on his shoulder.

"Man, to be honest with you, if you're not motivated every year, you're not going to make in this league long," he said. "Every year is a new year in this league, and you have to be ready to bring it every year, no matter if you're year one, year 10, year five."

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