Patriots Roster Moves: 3 Players Placed On Injury Lists, Including Veteran Edge Rusher

With training camp set to kick off this weekend and usher in the real start of the 2026 season, the New England Patriots have made several adjustments to their roster.

The Patriots have placed tight end C.J. Dippre and edge rusher Harold Landry on the active/physically unable to participate list, while placing running back Terrell Jennings on the active/non-football injury list.

By being on these list, it means that the three players have not yet been cleared for any practices, but are allowed to be activated to the active roster at any time.

Landry, the biggest name of the three, was a big absence from New England's offseason program. The veteran defender had suffered a knee injury early last season, hampering his on-field production quite a bit down the stretch. He didn't appear on the field at any of the Patriots' voluntary workouts or mandatory minicamp practices.

Before Landry had gotten hurt, he was one of the Patriots' best players on defense. In his first three games with the team after signing in free agency, Landry racked up 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He still played in 15 games in the regular season, but wasn't used as often during the postseason run.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) walks to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Harold has played a lot of football," head coach Mike Vrabel said back in June. "And so we just have to try to — this is all part of everyone has a little different plan. I think you guys understand that, having spent a year with us and kind of how we operate. So, he is very involved, very heavily involved in the meetings and the workouts and in a leadership role.

"For him to take reps right now in the spring, I feel like is unnecessary. We will just keep working to make sure that he is ready to go when we need him."

Both Dippre, Jennings Are Fighting For Backup Jobs

Dippre, a backup in his second season fighting for a spot in the tight end room, is now one of the top options for the team's blocking role. After arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama last year, Dippre spent most of the year on the practice squad before eventually getting the promotion to the 53-man roster. He only appeared in two games.

With veteran Julian Hill out for the year, it gives Dippre a clearer path to making the team as the top blocker. Dippre, who's 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, is well-liked within the organization, but is clearly dealing with something that will impact the start of his summer.

The Patriots got more production last year out of Jennings, who dealt with injuries in his second season in 2025. The young running back, like Dippre, was promoted from the practice squad, eventually taking snaps in the middle of the season. He had scored his first-career touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons, and played in seven games.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings missed time with a concussion, though he didn't play after clearing concussion protocol. He's heading into a season where he's likely in the mix for the Patriots' third running back job behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

Once the Patriots medical staff deems these players are alright to participate, they'll be moved off these lists. If they aren't cleared for football activities by cut down day in August, they'll be moved to the reserve/physically unable to perform or reserve/non-football injury list, where they'll be required to miss the first four games of the season.

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