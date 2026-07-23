Patriots Sign Former Boston College TE Ahead of Training Camp

With the start of training camp just days away, the New England Patriots are adding some much-needed depth at tight end.

The Pats, per a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, have signed undrafted rookie free agent Jeremiah Franklin. The former Boston College tight end attended Patriots rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May. Franklin played four collegiate seasons for the Eagles, starting 29 of his 47 from 2022-25. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound rookie caught 93 passes for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns during his tenure in Chestnut Hill.

Franklin joins team captain Hunter Henry, rookie Eli Raridon, veteran Jack Westover, fellow rookie Tanner Arkin and second-year tight end Mitch Van Vooren on the team’s depth chart. The team placed free-agent signee Julian Hill on season-ending injured reserve earlier this offseason, and designated prospect C.J. Dippre as “physically unable to perform” at the outset of training camp.

As such, Franklin should get the opportunity to catch the collective eye of the New England’s offensive coaching staff.

Patriots TEs Remain Mainstay In Offensive Game Plan

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight end position has long held a prominent place in the heart of the Patriots organization. From Russ Francis, to Ben Coates to Rob Gronkowski, the Pats have arguably utilized the position as well as any other in NFL history. Henry has served as a distinguished steward of that legacy. The multi-year team captain is entering 2026 on the heels of his best campaign — a season in which he compiled 60 catches, 768 yards and seven touchdowns.

With an eye focused on the position’s future, the Patriots selected Raridon, the former Notre Dame standout, with 95th overall selection in April’s draft. In that regard, the Pats have seemingly secured the services of a competent blocker, as well as a pass catcher. Last season, the Notre Dame product started all 12 games, while compiling 32 catches for 482 yards while averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

Not only can the 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end gain significant yards after the catch, but he is also capable of stretching the field vertically, while maintaining body control to make contested catches. Lastly, Raridon remains one of the few pro-ready blocking tight ends selected in this draft class.

The Patriots rookies and select veterans reported to training camp earlier this week on July 21. The remaining veterans were required to report to camp on July 24. The first practice of Patriots training camp is set for 10:15 a.m. ET on Jul 25, which will be open to the public.

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