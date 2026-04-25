Patriots Take TCU LB Namdi Obiazor With Final Sixth Round Pick

The New England Patriots utilized their 212th overall pick and selected linebacker Namdi Obiazor out of TCU. The linebacker was a high riser during the pre-draft process, showing off in front of NFL scouts at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

Obiazor had a 6.10 prospect grade and started every single 2025 game for the Horned Frogs at linebacker. He totaled 88 tackles, four TFLs, two sacks and had two interceptions, along with one forced fumble.

Following an interception against Colorado, he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. He's played in college football for six years, and is a well-rounded player that got better each season. The Patriots came out and said that they wanted a linebacker on the third day of the draft, and Obiazor is just that.

Patriots Select Namdi Obiazor From TCU

Obiazor is known as an assignment-sound inside linebacker with good tape and average short-area athletic ability in addition to being a highly efficient block-beater in tight quarters. His selection at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round shows some drop, as he was originally projected to go somewhere in the fifth.

For weaknesses that could be the reason for him being held until the sixth-round — Obiazor's draft profile marks that his feet are a little heavy when moving laterally and that he's below-average in change of direction and range from zone.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor (LB18) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obiazor ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 1.56 10-yard split at the NFL Combine. He stands at 6'2", weighing 229 pounds and his vertical jump was 37".

In 2024, Obiazor placed second on the Horned Frogs with 81 stop and his 6.5 tackles for loss were third while his 2.5 sacks ranked fifth across him also starting in all 13 games.

Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Chad Muma, Otis Reese, and Amari Gainer currently make up the core linebackers group for New England. Obiazor represents a nice addition to this group especially when one considers his consistency, as he has 80+ tackles in his last three season following being converted from a safety.

Obiazor's selection was the third selection made by the Patriots on the third and final day of the 2026 Draft, which is also showing an absence from head coach Mike Vrabel due to seeking counseling out of state for ongoing personal and family matters.

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