The NFL has, once again, confirmed that it will not be investigating New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel under the personal conduct policy following another batch of photos released of him and reporter Dianna Russini, per Front Office Sports.

The development comes after newly released photos from the New York Post show him and now-former NFL reporter Russini sitting close together at a New York City bar. The photos are six years old and were reportedly taken in the early hours of March 11, 2020, back when Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and Russini was still working for ESPN.

These newly-released photos come after the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year met with the media earlier in the week to provide a statement. Earlier this month, an initial group of photos from him and Russini at an exclusive, luxury hotel in Arizona were released.

Russini has since resigned from her then-job with The Athletic as a lead NFL reporter. Vrabel has said he is excited to continue coaching the Patriots franchise.

"We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively infect affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction," Vrabel said. "Those are comments and questions that I've answered for the team and with the team, we'll keep those private and to ourselves. [I] care deeply about this football team and am excited to coach them.

"I also know that I'm going to attack each day with humility and focus. And what I can promise you is that the my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody, our fans, most importantly, will get the best version of me going forward."

New Batch of Vrabel, Russini Photos Released on Day One of 2026 NFL Draft

The new photos were published by Page Six, on the same day as the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both Russini and Vrabel are married to separate partners, with Vrabel having two sons with his wife, Jen. It was also reported by ESPN that Vrabel will be absent from the third day of this weekend's NFL Draft due to seeking counseling out of state.

Feb 7, 2022; Westlake Village, CA, USA; ESPN reporter Dianna Russini at Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Opening Night at Oaks Christian High School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vrabel has said that recent events should not take away from the importance of the upcoming draft.

"I also don't want to take away from the draft, the weekend of the draft, this is an important time for us, organization, and the excitement and the joy that those players are going to have that we bring onto our football team," Vrabel said on April 21. "They're starting an amazing journey, one that should be celebrated as we welcome them onto our team."

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