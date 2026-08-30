Patriots Trade for OL Depth, Acquire Walter Rouse from Vikings

The New England Patriots have bolstered their offensive line depth with a trade on roster cut-down day.

New England acquired offensive tackle Walter Rouse and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Rouse is the second player the Patriots have traded for this weekend after the team sent a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back Corey Kiner on Saturday.

Who is Walter Rouse?

Sep 2, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Walter Rouse (75) in action against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Heading into his third season in the NFL, Rouse has only appeared in eight games. The former Oklahoma Sooner and Stanford Cardinal was picked in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Vikings.

Standing just under 6'6", Rouse has high-end measureables. The 25-year-old has 35 ⅛ inch arms, and nearly a seven-foot wingspan. He also started in all but one game during his five-year collegiate career.

Rouse is also the grandson of Vic Rouse, who was an All-American basketball player at Loyola and hit a game-winning shot in overtime to win the 1963 NCAA championship game.

Patriots Prioritizing Depth

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma offensive lineman Walter Rouse (OL63) during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

New England making additions on the back-end of the roster further shows a main concern of the team which head coach Mike Vrabel has emphasized: the Patriots lack depth.

"I do not think we have a very deep team," Vrabel said on Aug. 22 following a preseason win against the Philadelphia Eagles. "So I think we have to make sure that we are preparing our football team and that we are doing everything that we can to keep our best players available."

When Vrabel took over the Patriots last season, the team was coming off a four-win season and had fourth-priority in the waiver wire. Now, coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the team has 31st-priority. That discrepancy could play a role in New England opting to trade late-round picks for back-of-roster players, with the unlikeliness of having the opportunity to claim them.

Another potential factor in trading for Rouse? An injury to backup tackle Marcus Bryant, who was placed on injured reserve during roster cutdowns.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 seventh-round pick had been competing with first-round rookie Caleb Lomu for the Patriots' top swing tackle role. Bryant suffered an injury in New England's preseason matchup against Philadelphia and will now miss the start of the regular season.

Trading for Rouse further solidifies the Patriots' depth on the offensive line, providing insurance for starters Will Campbell and Morgan Moses.

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