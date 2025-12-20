Mike Vrabel Explains Why Patriots' Marcus Bryant is Healthy Scratch

The New England Patriots suffered an injury to starting left tackle Will Campbell, forcing the team to place him on injured reserve. That would mean that seventh-round rookie Marcus Bryant would get a larger role on game days, right?

Well, Bryant hasn't seen the field as much as of late. Since Campbell's injury and subsequent roster transaction, the Missouri rookie continues to be a healthy scratch for Mike Vrabel's offensive line. He had suited up in every one of New England's games, but has been relegated to the sidelines for their home games against the New York Giants (Week 13) and Buffalo Bills (Week 15).

Why?

"Just decided to go with Thayer," Vrabel said this week. "He's helped us out a lot and it's a good jumbo package. Marcus is working hard. We take eight to the game, we try to figure out what combination is best for each game. That could change next week, but Marcus has worked hard, and again, I think trying to improve."

The Thayer that Vrabel referred to is Thayer Munford Jr, another tackle on the roster who just recently got signed to the active roster. The former Las Vegas Raiders draft pick was originally on the Patriots' practice squad in September, but was claimed by the Cleveland Browns midway through the year. New England later brought him back for a reunion after signing him off of Cleveland's practice squad.

The Patriots Have Essentially Replaced Marcus Bryant on the Field

Since he's re-joined the Patriots, he's been the swing tackle that's gotten most of the reps. In the jumbo packages that Bryant had usually played in, Munford has replaced him -- even getting a mention by Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck in the Patriots' win over the Giants.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His time with the Patriots shouldn't come as a surprise. He played with the Raiders under current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and made 18 career starts since being drafted in the seventh round back in 2022.

In his first pro season, Bryant has played in 19 snaps -- most of them coming in garbage time with the Patriots. He did fill in for Morgan Moses during the team's Week 12 matchup against Cincinnati for a brief period of time. As for special teams, he's found more of a role there, playing 56 snaps on those units.

Campbell will remain on IR for the next two games, so either Munford or Bryant will likely continue to remain in the lineup as the Patriots' top swing tackle.

