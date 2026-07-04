Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Morgan Moses Remains Sturdy At RT

The New England Patriots have their franchise quarterback. Now the most important thing is keeping him upright.

A lot of that starts with the players upfront. Four of the five starters from a year ago are returning, and should be a more cohesive group than last season after injuries struck on the back end.

At No. 19, we have starting right tackle Morgan Moses. Entering the second year on his three-year deal in New England, the veteran has the chance to prolong his stay with the team. The Patriots went out and drafted a pair of offensive tackles this April, potentially signaling the end of his tenure post-2026. How he responds this year could be a big turning point in the team's plans for the future.

To check out our full rankings, and where Moses stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Longevity A Question

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One question I have about Moses is how much longer does he plan to play? As he enters the second season of his three-year contract with the Patriots, there are question marks about the longevity that the 35-year-old right tackle possesses.

He played really well during the Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LX a year ago, but with him getting one year old and the team trading up to draft Caleb Lomu in the first round, it seems like the years he has left are numbered. He had a really strong postseason stretch, arguably the team’s most valuable offensive linemen during a poor run of OL play. His skills in pass protection and leadership on and off the field are a critical piece of the offensive line puzzle, but how much longer can that go?

As for now, he’ll likely be the starting right tackle as he tries to protect Drake Maye for another fall. It feels like the Patriots aren't mounting pressure on Moses, as you’d like the heir apparent in Lomu to be ready to pop in at a moment’s notice. Until that change does happen, Moses – who played 1,033 offensive snaps in 2025 – should be a mainstay on the field. - Ethan Hurwitz

Sound Run Blocker

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite some offseason retirement speculation, Moses will indeed return to the Patriots for his 13th NFL season — presumably his second as New England’s starting right tackle. The 35-year-old aligned on 1,032 offensive snaps along the right side edge of the team’s offensive line in 2025 — allowing 29 total pressures in pass protection.

That total included one sack and five quarterback hits. In addition to his on-field prowess, Moses was also a respected clubhouse leader. If healthy, the Virginia product is expected to provide similar production to the Pats in 2026. While some will continue to question both his longevity and durability, Moses has yet to show any indication of decline. His 77.1 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus ranked him 17th in the NFL at the position. Moses also exhibited adequate discipline along the line, having been flagged for eight penalties over the course of the season.

With rookie right tackle Lomu waiting in the wings, the veteran lineman will be eager to maintain his spot atop the positional depth chart. Though he is expected to begin the season as the starter, Moses will need to pull upon his experience to help New England’s line provide ample protection for Maye and its corps of running backs in 2026. - Mike D'Abate

Wisdom Comes Into Play

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On NFL rosters across the league, it's absolutely critical that there are older players sprinkled in throughout who can mentor younger guys. For the Patriots, one of those guys is the 35-year-old Moses.

Sure, for a right tackle, reaching that age can be a bit of a question mark. But it also shows that his years of experience can provide value to a relatively young room. Moses was drafted in 2014 and hit 10,000 career snaps last season -- just the fifth offensive lineman in that time period to do so.

Change across the offensive line is inevitable. The Patriots have Lomu and Will Campbell in the tackle room on rookie contracts. But Moses' last few seasons, including his debut with the Patriots, have shown that he's more than capable of continuing his high ability in keeping the quarterback's jersey clean. - Jennifer Streeter

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!