Resetting Patriots Secondary: Where Does Jaylen Reed Fit In?

The dust has settled on the New England Patriots trading wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans. In return, they were able to get safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh round pick.

On paper, no bueno in terms of the return. Boutte was Drake Maye’s top deep ball target a year ago and was easily talented enough to remain on the roster as a sixth/seventh receiver (depending on how that room shook out). But the team now cleared up the drama that had surrounded Boutte for months and traded him after he reportedly requested a trade earlier in the offseason.

Now it’s time to roll with Reed, a second-year defensive back who had a minimal role with the Texans last season. A 23 year old out of Penn State, Reed was more of a backup on a Houston defense that looked poised to run the postseason table.

And yet this year, the Texans had a pretty stuffed safety room (Caleb Bullock, Reed Blankenship, Jalen Pitre, Kamari Ramsey) that allowed Reed to be expendable. It gave the Patriots the chance to add some more depth to the room in return for a player that is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Could the Patriots have gotten someone at a position of greater importance, like offensive guard or linebacker? Maybe, maybe not. But they got a depth player anyway.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (23) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Depth – depth has to be built,” the head coach said. “That is something that has to be built through experience and making sure that the guys are in place to be the first backup in. Those are critical. Those are almost starters. We know how many people are going to have to play for you throughout the season and there cannot be a drop-off.

“So, that is why we're building it, and that is what you have preseason for. It is what you have training camp for. That is what you have practices and joint practices for is to be able to identify those players that you think are in a position to provide that. And that is what we're trying to do.”

How New England's Safety Room Looks Now:

Looking at resetting the Patriots’ secondary, the safety room now feels like it’s overflowing. At the top, you have Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson – the pairing that can easily become one of the best duos in the entire NFL.

Behind them is a tight competition for who turns into the third (or fourth) safety. Dell Pettus, Mike Brown and John Saunders Jr. have all had shining moments since the spring and are nearly neck-and-neck for a roster spot.

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) and Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens (38) talk after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agents Eric Butler and Peter Manuma follow them, and special teams captain Brenden Schooler remains sidelined on the non-football injury list.

So when you add Reed into that equation, it feels like it’s putting more pressure on that trio of Pettus, Brown and Saunders. You wouldn’t have traded for Reed if he wasn’t going to stick around, and his abilities as a tackler and run defender could easily work into a nickel/dime role on this defense.

This trade, while headlined as a receiver move, could have some ramifications to how the safety group ends up. Brown ended the spring as the clear-cut favorite to win the third job, but he’s started to fade since training camp began. Pettus has come into his own on both defense and special teams, while Saunders leads the Patriots with five interceptions this summer.

If I had to stamp my claim on it ahead of the team’s final preseason game this week, I’d go with Byard, Woodson, Reed, Pettus and Saunders making the roster, while Schooler opens up the season on the Reserve/NFI list.

Something has to give, and it’s not going to be Reed.

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