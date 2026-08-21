Patriots Trading Kayshon Boutte to Texans Makes Plenty of Sense

The New England Patriots have a crowded wide receiver room. The Houston Texans just saw one of their young wideouts go down for the year with an ACL tear. Let's make a deal, shall we?

Kayshon Boutte, who reportedly requested a trade out of New England earlier in the offseason, has been rumored to be the last wide receiver to make the Patriots 53-man roster this season. Should the Patriots decide to keep six receivers, it could be the end of the road for Boutte.

For the Texans, they just lost Jayden Higgins for the season in a joint practice. There's an opening on their roster for a receiver in a room that already has Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell. They could use a talented player like Boutte on their team as they look to push for the postseason.

So could a deal get done? Following Higgins' injury, it makes sense on paper.

Boutte hasn't elaborated on any potential move in recent weeks, telling reporters that he believes he's said all that needs to be said.

"I’m just blocking out the noise. That’s the main thing. We all hear the stuff that’s going on," Boutte said this week at training camp. "But like I always said, I’m where I’m at. My feet are here, so I’m not worried about what’s next or what’s behind me. Just being present."

The Patriots might be moving off of Boutte regardless of if they can find a trade partner. But with a familiar face running Houston's front office, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to pick up the phone.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This Makes Sense For Both Sides:

Nick Caserio -- who spent 20 years in the Patriots organization in a myriad of roles -- has been the Texans general manager since 2021. With a Super Bowl-caliber defense, the Texans might as well try to swing for the fences any way possible to upgrade their offense.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it might not be that much of a surprise considering both Caserio's knack for swinging trades and Boutte's potential departure.

"He is in the handful of GMs who likes to make a move, and never has been afraid to kind of stick his neck out. They do have a need here. So I would say a receiver move makes sense. Boutte makes sense as well," Rapoport said this week.



"System-wise, this would be an easy one. He is talented. At various times in the year, he’s been available. Like around the time of the draft, I think teams sort of thought, 'All right, maybe this guy will get traded.' Sounds like he’s had a really, really good camp. So I think if you’re the Patriots, you say, 'This would have to be a real cost.'"

The Patriots have a pretty crowded receiving room right now, with A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III all looking like they'll be able to contribute this season. Boutte hasn't looked bad this summer -- in fact, he's looked really good -- but his skillset feels very redundant to Brown's, who the Patriots brought in by trading a first round pick.

Without Higgins on the field, the Texans could try and use a late-round pick to add a vet to the room. Last year, Boutte shined as the Patriots' second option, catching 33 balls for 551 yards and a personal-best six touchdowns.

Pairing him with Collins and Dell (when he's healthy) could be a lethal trio for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Boutte's History Against Houston:

Since being drafted in 2023, Boutte has tormeted the Texans, and especially star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

In two games against Houston, Boutte has caught six passes for 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores came with Stingley in coverage and in big moments.

His first one, which also was his first-career touchdown catch, was the first passing touchdown in the young career of quarterback Drake Maye. The second one was an impressive, one-handed snag in last year's AFC Divisional win.

Sure, it might seem a bit risky to give a team fighting for the same conference crown as you a deep threat. But for the Patriots who may be deciding to cut Boutte in August anyway, it could be an easy match to get a solid draft pick out of it.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!