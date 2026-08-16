Patriots Second-Year Safety John Saunders Jr. Turning Heads This Summer

FOXBORO --- In a New England Patriots secondary full of stars such as Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson, one unexpected name has shined this summer due to his ability to create turnovers.

John Saunders Jr., who spent time last season on both the Patriots' 53-man roster and practice squad, has caused a team-high four turnovers this summer. Two of the takeaways came in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, when he forced a goal line fumble and later intercepted quarterback Riley Leonard.

"The turnovers are great," head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game, which New England's defense forced four turnovers in. "I love us attacking football and taking advantage of that...When we talk about the ability to create turnovers, it can change the game. Try to defend every blade of grass down there on the goal line. Come up with a big turnover there."

Patriots Teammates Taking Notice of Saunders

A 2025 undrafted free agent, Saunders began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. After being released on roster cutdown day, he was brought back to the team's practice squad. Two months later, he was signed to the Patriots' active roster before later being bumped down to New England's practice squad.

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety John Saunders Jr. (5) during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I remember, I think his first practice here, he got a pick in practice," Woodson said on Sunday. "I was like, dang, who is this dude? But I mean, yeah, John goes hard. He gives good looks and he's a guy that's going to be attentive in the classroom. And yeah, I mean, he just keeps improving and he's doing his thing right now."

His ability as a defensive playmaker translated to the NFL from his time in college, where Saunders had 11 interceptions in 49 games.

"Man, John has always made plays," Woodson explained. "It's crazy. We just watched his college tape and we didn't even know he went crazy like that. It was, man, he makes plays. He knows how to be around the ball and he keeps improving. And that's cool to see and just cool to experience. So I'm proud of him and I just hope he keeps it up."

A part of his continual improvement could be attributed to his practice habits, which he has developed since first joining the Patriots last year.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back John Saunders Jr. (5) reacts after an interception during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"When John was back, we just said, hey, you have to practice better," Vrabel said Saturday. "You have to have better practice habits ... And, you know, it got to the point where we had to dial him back where he was blitzing or tackling, and I was like, 'this is great.'"

Saunders entered training camp as the likely sixth safety on the depth chart, behind Byard, Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus and Brenden Schooler. During Sunday's walkthrough, however, he spent time as the team's third safety behind solely Byard and Woodson.

A turnover machine now entering his second season in the NFL, Saunders has quickly become a dark horse candidate to earn a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster at the end of August.

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