Rhamondre Stevenson's Career Already Ranks Alongside Patriots Greats

It's a little premature to say that New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson deserved a red jacket and induction into the team's Hall of Fame right now, but the numbers make a compelling case.

The former fourth round pick back in 2021 has put together a fantastic start to his career with New England, despite the on-field team success not always matching. That didn't impact Stevenson's ability to shine in the offense, as the starter has consistently been a positive player on some of the worst teams in franchise history.

Last year was the magnum opus for Stevenson, who flipped the switch in October to become a major contributor en route to a Super Bowl appearance. He scored his first career postseason touchdown in the Super Bowl against Seattle, and the thrill of a successful season was exciting for the 28-year-old.

"Very rewarding," Stevenson said at mandatory minicamp. "Our hard work finally paid off it seemed like. Even in those losing seasons, we were coming in here, putting our best foot forward, practicing hard each day. But to see it, you know, pay off and get some wins, get some championships, get to the Super Bowl, things that like, (it) paid off. Yeah, it felt good."

Stevenson's still under contract with the Patriots until the end of 2028, so we still have a few more seasons to see how his trajectory goes.

But there's a real chance that in three years, Stevenson has stamped his claim as the best running back in franchise history, and his prior stats are already making a case.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins (94) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Rushing Attempts Highlight Workhorse Mentality

Since being drafted in 2021, Stevenson has been the team's top running back. He started his career behind incumbent Damien Harris before shooting past him on the depth chart. It's a spot he hasn't given up since overtaking him and it's one he's certainly not giving up anytime soon.

Sam Cunningham: 1,385 rush attempts in nine seasons Jim Nance: 1,323 rush attempts in seven seasons Tony Collins: 1,191 rush attempts in seven seasons Curtis Martin: 958 rush attempts in three seasons John Stephens: 891 rush attempts in five seasons Kevin Faulk: 864 rush attempts in 13 seasons Rhamondre Stevenson: 836 rush attempts in five seasons

Aug 31, 1997; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots running back Curtis Martin (28) in action against the San Diego Chargers at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

In five seasons, Stevenson has surpassed 200+ rush attempts only twice (2022, 2024). Those two seasons were also the years where he played the most amount of games (17 and 15). Considering much the Patriots use him when he's on the fiel, it's not out of the question that he can reach the heights of Patriots Hall of Famer Cunningham at some point (who most argue is the franchise's greatest runner of the football).

By the end of this season, Stevenson could easily rush the ball 123 times and jump Faulk, Stephens and Martin on the all time list. He's surpassed that number in each of his first five seasons and I don't expect it to slow down any time soon.

Racking Up Ground Yardage At Ease

Everyone can take handoffs after handoffs after handoffs. What they can do with the ball in their hands is what really matters. Cunningham remains the king in that department and has since he retired in 1982.

Sam Cunningham: 5,453 rushing yards in nine seasons Jim Nance: 5,323 rushing yards in seven seasons Tony Collins: 4,647 rushing yards in seven seasons Curtis Martin: 3,799 rushing yards in three seasons Rhamondre Stevenson: 3,669 rushing yards in five seasons

Aug 4, 1979; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots running back Sam Cunningham (39) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons during a pre-season game at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Stevenson is still searching for his first 1,000-yard season on the ground since he rushed for 1,040 in 2022. In the years that have followed, he's gotten more than 600 three times, but can't seem to crack past that much further (he did have 801 in 2024, but that remains the most).

At first glance, it seems evident that Stevenson will surpass Martin, who spent the first three seasons of his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in New England. A 1,000-yard season -- or two 500-yard campaigns -- seems like Collins's numbers can be beat. If/when Stevenson can become the third Patriot with 5,000 yards, his case for a red jacket soars.

Finding Pay Dirt Early And Often

This is the category that Stevenson is the furthest down in. Ignoring his four receiving touchdowns, Stevenson is trailing some other greats in the touchdown department. The cream of the scoring crop is Nance, who has remained the touchdown king since he ended his career with the Patriots in 1971.

Jim Nance: 45 rushing touchdowns in seven seasons Sam Cunningham: 43 rushing touchdowns in nine seasons Corey Dillon: 37 rushing touchdowns in three seasons Steve Grogran: 35 rushing touchdowns in 16 seasons LeGarrette Blount: 34 rushing touchdowns in four seasons Tony Collins: 32 rushing touchdowns in seven seasons Curtis Martin: 32 rushing touchdowns in three seasons BenJarvus Green-Ellis: 29 rushing touchdowns in four seasons Rhamondre Stevenson: 28 rushing touchdowns in five seasons

Aug 10, 1969; Bowling Green, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Patriots full back Jim Nance (35) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Perry Field during the 1969 preseason. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Stevenson has scored seven rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, which has become his personal best since joining the NFL. If we pretend that seven is what his output will be in 2026, that would put him at 35 career rushing touchdowns and tied for fourth-most in franchise history.

Some of the names on that list are pretty impressive. Nance, Cunningham and Grogan are all Patriots Hall of Famers. Dillon and Blount won Super Bowls and Martin was inducted into Canton. Considering the rare air Stevenson finds himself in, it may be time for Patriots fans to stop and smell the roses about his talents.

Constant Contributions In Passing Game

Part of what's made Stevenson so dynamic in the Patriots offense is his ability to impact the game with his hands. You wouldn't immediately think of him as one of the best receiving backs in franchise history, that praise usually goes to Faulk or James White, but he's up there for sure.

Kevin Faulk: 431 receptions in 13 seasons Tony Collins: 261 receptions in seven seasons Sam Cunningham: 210 receptions in nine seasons Rhamondre Stevenson: 186 receptions in five seasons

Sep 7, 2003; Orchard Park, NY, USA: FILE PHOTO; England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network | Imagn Images

Stevenson's top year as a receiver was in 2022, where he was targeted 88 times and caught 69 balls. Since then, he hasn't had more than 38 receptions in a season. While his targets have gone down, his value has skyrocketed. He had 38 catches in 2023, 33 in 2024 and 32 in 2025. Despite that, Stevenson's yardage has gone from 238 to 168 to 345.

It might take a while for Stevenson to reach the level that the Patriots Hall of Famer Faulk reached, but he's certainly more than capable of jumping past Collins for that No. 2 spot by the time his contract expires.

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