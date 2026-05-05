Reggie Gilliam Adjusting To New England, Blocking For Patriots RBs

FOXBORO --- New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam loves to talk about his position. He loves it so much that he's in a group chat called "Fullbacks For Life" (or "Fullbacks 4 Life," reporters didn't end up getting that clarified) with around 40 of his positional brothers. It includes Lorenzo Neal and Mike Alstott, but had been muted on Gilliam's phone.

He's also gotten better at driving to work without using his GPS, and has tried out some of the restaurants around Patriot Place (he singled out Saga Hibachi when asked). On the field, however, he's also trying to adjust to his new teammates.

Gilliam isn't new to the Patriots. Since signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent back in 2020, he's faced off against the AFC East rival plenty of times. The one thing that's new to him is blocking for different styles of running back. Rhamondre Stevenson, an elusive ground-and-pound runner, and TreVeyon Henderson, more of a speed threat, bring different skills to the backfield.

It's been Gilliam's job to learn each of their styles, and it's been a fun challenge for him so far.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) on a kick off return during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Every running backs different. You got the patient ones. You got the downhill speed guys like Trey," Gilliam told reporters. "It's really just learning how they see different blocks, because I like to think of the fullback like the bus driver, right? I'm leading the bus. Wherever I go, he's gonna follow me."

Gilliam Is Getting Used To His RB Teammates

Some of that can be learned by watching film. A lot of it comes from getting a feel for the player, Gilliam said. The first few weeks of voluntary offseason workouts have been a good launching point for Gilliam, who mentioned that he's been able to meet with quarterback Drake Maye plenty of times since arriving in New England.

"It's more of a feel thing," he said. "TreVeyon's speed jumps off the tape. Rhamondre, his physicality jumps off the tape, so like, you can kind of get a feel for it, but it's totally different when they're right behind you and you can feel their footsteps coming up on you."

Whether it's Stevenson or Henderson running the ball, or maybe one of the backups on the roster, Gilliam says he's comfortable with whoever is lined up behind him. It really doesn't matter to him. After all, he did spent time with James Cook in Buffalo the last few seasons.

Buffalo Bills tight ends coach Rob Boras has Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam push off of him during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

'It's Just Nice To Know Who's Back There"

"I've blocked for a couple different running backs, so I don't really have a preference," Gilliam said. "It's just nice to know who's back there."

Gilliam now joins a Patriots team that has utilized a fullback plenty over the last two decades. James Develin, who Gilliam has become close with, was a star in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' schemes in both the run and pass games.

Bringing a physical style of play to New England's running attack is part of the reason why Gilliam signed with the team, and it's why he's slated to be a major part of the Patriots' offense in 2026.

"They preach to me that they like my physicality, they like my style of play," Gilliam said. "I just heard a lot of the, 'We want to be physical, we want to run downhill. We like how you play, and we think that you can be an asset to this team.'"

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