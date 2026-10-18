Unsung Patriots CB Comes Up Big With First Career Interception

FOXBORO — Charles Woods said postgame that he doesn't like playing defense. He wishes he could play wide receiver.

"I still think I'm a receiver at heart," he told reporters in front of his locker postgame.

The problem is, he plays cornerback for the New England Patriots, and has been asked to step up in a larger role after a number of players at his position have gotten banged up. So Woods remains at cornerback.

He made one of the biggest plays in the Patriots' 26-19 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, nabbing his first NFL interception off of Geno Smith — who to that point, had not thrown one all season.

"Just doing what I was called on that play to do, staying high," Woods said. "I just had good eyes. I really didn't think Geno was gonna throw it, but he threw it up, (I) made the speed turn and made the play."

That pick helped stunt a Jets drive that could have potentially cut into the Patriots' 10-point lead. Instead, it gave the ball back to the Patriots offense that found the end zone three times in the win.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) reacts after intercepting the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's Been A While Since Woods' Last INT:

Woods, who was given a game ball by Mike Vrabel after the game, isn't known for picking passes off. In fact, that interception off of Smith was the first time he's recorded an interception since he was playing for West Virginia in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Since then, he's suited up for SMU before making his way to the NFL.

He didn't feel like he had a weight off his back with the interception. Woods said that he's gotten good at not forcing anything.

"Just playing a lot of football, listening to my vets, I wasn't trying to chase plays these last few weeks," Woods said. "So (I) just let it come to me and it finally came to me. It's a blessing."

And to celebrate with his teammates, that made the moment that much sweeter for the 26-year-old.

"I was really excited to just see how excited they were for me," he said with a smile. "Everybody was smiling, happy, so that really made me happy."

That interception, just the fourth all season for the Patriots, was one of the biggest moments in what became the team's third-straight win (and second-straight win at home). The Patriots have started to roll and are right in the thick of things when it comes to the AFC six weeks in.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) reacts after intercepting a pass against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods' Teammates Shower Him With Praise

Woods has played a big role in that. Being primarily a special teams guy a season ago, he's come along as a nice reserve player that steps up to help fill any gaps. Carlton Davis, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada all didn't play against the Jets. Christian Gonzalez has also missed time with a shoulder injury.

No matter who's injured, Woods has been able to step up — and that interception is the cherry on top.

"It was a phenomenal play. He turned into a receiver basically," safety Kevin Byard said. "For guys to come in, take advantage of opportunities, obviously with CD being down, phenomenal play by him. He's been playing good football all year. He's a starting corner in this league, so I'm just happy that, when he gets in there and plays, he's been taking advantage of the opportunity."

"He ever knows where he's going to be at, how many snaps he's going to play," defensive tackle Milton Williams said. "But in the right spot, executing when he's supposed to, and when the ball comes to you, make a play when it comes to you. I was happy for him, proud of him. And we needed it, we needed it bad. So kudos to him. I hope he enjoys himself tonight."

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