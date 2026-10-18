Prideful Patriots Offensive Line, Battered by Injuries, Helps Clinch Win vs. Jets

FOXBORO — The injuries up front for the New England Patriots were already a nightmare leading into this game. That nightmare got a lot scarier on Sunday, as three of the team's starting linemen left with lower-body injuries.

And yet, the Patriots were able to grind out a 26-19 win over the New York Jets — partially because of how well their backups stepped in to replace them.

First it was Morgan Moses, the right tackle who came into the game already nursing a foot injury. He would leave the game and remain on the sideline as the second half started before departing inside once again. Then it was left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and his hamstring. Then Ben Brown was helped off the field after suffering a knee injury.

So, just like everyone had drew it up, the Patriots leaned on some names like Caleb Lomu, Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse on what became a 13-play, 51-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes of game time. They ran the ball nine-straight times and powered their way to a victory.

"We were able to run the football. We were able to protect the quarterback. I felt like we really gained some energy, and that was impressive to go that long and get the ball down there," Mike Vrabel said postgame. "Those guys were ready for their opportunity, and it was great to see. I just, you never know what's going to happen in this league, and we talk about it all the time, preparing for the journey. When guys get their chance, they go in there and perform. I hate that we don't have the guys. I hate when guys get injured, but I also understand that on the other side of that, there's an opportunity."

"I think those are situations that we practice and thrive ourselves on," left tackle Will Campbell said. "I feel like we did that very well last year and are just continuing to try to build on that, be an area that we excel in and do a good job at."

Patriots Had To Rework OL Constantly

It took a little bit of wiggling around, but the Patriots finally settled on their eventual lineup. Lomu came in at right tackle to replace Moses — who was spotted in the locker room with a boot on.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) injured on the field against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then once Vera-Tucker went down, Pryor came in to play right guard. Brown then moved from his spot on the right side to left guard. Brown would go down, and Rouse (the converted tackle) slotted in at left guard.

It was a lot of moving pieces, but it somehow worked. The Patriots ran the ball 36 times for 148 yards and didn't allow a single sack. The effort was gutsy beyond belief.

"The mindset is next man up," Rouse told Patriots On SI postgame. "You hate to see your teammates go down. Guys who work so hard to get out there, prepare to play and then to see them go down, especially one after another. ... I can't go into the game thinking like, 'Oh, hope you're doing well. When are they coming back out?' It's now onto the next play. How are we going to win this game?"

That same mindset was echoed by Pryor, who's only been on the Patriots for a few weeks. He was mainly used on the field goal unit during his first games with the team, but now might be in line for a larger role with a Thursday Night Football game lurking.

"Obvously, we're all new," Pryor told Patriots On SI. "When you get a new offensive line in there, you kind of lack the chemistry. So obviously, some plays are going to be hit or miss every now and then, and that just comes with repitition. So once we further get to understand each other and get the reps and combinations, everything kind of mends itself."

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the field after center Ben Brown (77) is injured after a play against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Some Guys Stepped Up Big For Us Today"

Pryor took pride in the Patriots' back-breaking drive to ice the game. As did Campbell, who had to play next to three different left guards in one game and came into the game questionable with his own knee injury.

"Yeah, I mean, as bad as it is and as unfortunate as it is, it’s just the way this game goes," Campbell said. "Coach Vrabel talks each week about preparing as a starter. Guys never know what could happen in a game, and you have to be ready whenever you get your opportunity. I feel like some guys stepped up big for us today."

It will be tough for a Patriots offensive line, already missing Mike Onwenu, Greg Van Roten and Marcus Bryant, to go into a rowdy environment to face the Chicago Bears in four days. Tack on the mounting injuries, and it seems nearly impossible — at least right now — to field a full unit.

And yet, that's just part of the challenge the Patriots will need to face. No matter who's out there, the Patriots will try and run the ball down anyone's throats.

"(We have) a lot of pride," Rouse said of that long drive. "There's no greater joy that doing that."

Just ask the running back who did it to the Jets.

"Everybody comes to work, no matter what," Corey Kiner, who racked up a team-high 57 yards behind the makeshift line, said. "Everybody comes to work every day and that's just the mentality we have as the Patriots."

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