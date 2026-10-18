6 Instant Takeaways from Patriots' Uneasy 26-19 Win Over Jets

FOXBORO — The afternoon started with a loud crowd for A.J. Brown, as the New England Patriots wide received ran out of the Gillette Stadium tunnel for the first time this season. As the afternoon progressed, those cheers continued for the next few hours.

The Patriots, led by three more touchdowns from Drake Maye, used a late clock-killing drive to knock off the visiting New York Jets to the tune of a 26-19 victory in Week 6.

It wasn't as easy as some of the other wins over the Jets in years past. In fact, after two great games, the Patriots really played down to their opponent and let the Jets hang around for quite a while and deep into the fourth quarter. And yet, 17-straight points in the first half gave them a lead they would never lose.

Here's what happened, and what it means going forward:

1. Patriots Defense Bends, But Rarely Breaks

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the opening drive, the Jets looked methodical. Geno Smith hit Mason Taylor and Garrett Wilson for first downs, and Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis ran the ball well. It was a pretty easy march down the field for New York, who eventually scored a touchdown before an OPI took it off the board.

That 13-play drive resulted in a Jason Sanders 42-yard field goal, and that's the story of how the game went. The Patriots defense continued to bend, but never seemed to break.

The Patriots would always seem to hold strong, even if the Jets would drive deep into their territory.

One big play came in the second quarter, where Robert Spillane stuffed Allen in the gap to force a turnover on downs in field goal range. The Jets also failed to convert another fourth down on a long quarterback sneak by Smith one drive later.

But in the second half, Smith connected with rookie Omar Cooper Jr. on a busted coverage (it looked like Craig Woodson was the responsible party) for a 48-yard touchdown. One Jets drive later, a sack from Elijah Ponder forced them to settle for three points instead of a game-tying touchdown.

2. Drake Maye Is Playing Comfortable And Free

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) looks to throw while pressured by New York Jets defensive end David Bailey (31) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two-straight wins where the Patriots quarterback looked like himself, Sunday's win was just another impressive outing. The 24-year-old went 18-for-32 for 235 passing yards and three touchdowns, and all of his scoring drives came with some magic in the pocket.

His first one came just two plays into the Patriots' second drive of the game. With all the time in the world to throw, Maye led Romeo Doubs on a crosser for a 42-yard touchdown. Doubs, who dove out to secure the catch, would go to the locker room with a shoulder injury and wouldn't return after being listed as questionable.

In the second quarter with the clock winding down, Maye found a wide-open DeMario Douglas across the middle. It was the third time in the past two weeks the pair hooked up on touchdowns, and it was aided by Maye maneuvering in and around the pocket.

The Patriots would return to the end zone exactly 50 seconds into the fourth quarter. Maye connected with Hunter Henry, who was left all alone on an out route. That score helped push the lead to 10 (Andy Borregales would miss the extra point). With the touchdown, Henry would tie Russ Francis (28) for the third-most touchdowns by a Patriots tight end ever.

Maye also became the first Patriots quarterback since Tom Brady in 2014 to throw for three touchdonws in three-straight games.

3. A.J. Brown Misses The Mark In Return

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is unable to make a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the headlining story of the week. Brown, who caught just three passes in the season opener, was finally making his home debut with the Patriots. However, it wasn't that impressive of an output for the star wideout.

Brown played a majority of the offensive snaps in his game action in more than a month. Early in the game, it appeared that Brown got on the board with an impressive adjustment catch across the middle. But Jets head coach Aaron Glenn challenged it after the ball appeared to wobble, and it was overturned.

Later in the second, Brown nearly picked up a major gain, but saw Maye's pass fall just off his fingertips down the sideline. He also looked like the target on a designed double pass, but was completely covered by Jets defenders.

Brown finished the game with three receptions on 10 targets for 27 yards. He could have had a touchdown to close the first half, but dropped it in the back of the end zone. He'd also drop a pair in the second half, including a heavily-contested fourth down pass.

4. Despite Shuffling Around, Patriots OL Succeeds

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots entered the afternoon with their starting five offensive linemen in the game. By the time the final whistle was blown, that group looked a lot different.

Morgan Moses, who started the game at right tackle and came into the game dealing with a foot injury, would leave the game with an ankle injury. He limped off the field in the first half and would be replaced by rookie Caleb Lomu.

Then at the guard position, Alijah Vera-Tucker would head to the locker room with a hamstring injury. His absence forced Matt Pryor into the game, who'd slide in at right guard. Ben Brown, who was already the third right guard to start a game this season, switched over to the left side for the remainder of the game.

Vera-Tucker and Moses would both be ruled out in the second half.

Brown would also leave the game after holding his right knee. It took a bit of time for Brown, who was in a lot of pain, to limp off to the Patriots sideline. He would be replaced by Walter Rouse.

That unit, despite the injuries and constant changes, kept Maye off the turf. They didn't allow a sack and allowed him to operate with fairly clean pockets.

5. Turnover Struggles Still Haunt Patriots

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Vrabel spoke this week about how the Patriots have turned the ball over in every game this season, and how it's come back to bite them at times. Well, through the first 37 minutes, they were playing clean football. That is until David Bailey stripped the ball out of TreVeyon Henderson's hands in the third.

The ball popped loose and Jamien Sherwood recovered it. The Jets would use that turnover as momentum, adding three points on a 36-yard field goal.

That would be the Patriots' only giveaway of the game. But it's a major part of how the running attack has yet to string together consistent showings. Every running back on the Patriots active roster has put the ball on the ground at least once this season (Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled in Week 2, while Corey Kiner lost it one week prior).

Douglas would also fumble it away, as he tried to do too much on a 40-yard pickup in the fourth. Sherwood punched it out from behind, and the Jets would take over. That drive would also lead to a Sanders field goal to pull within a score.

6. Charles Woods' First NFL Interception Comes Up Big

Smith hadn't thrown an interception in the Jets' first five games of the season. Charles Woods, who's been in the NFL since 2024 with both the Los Angeles Rams and Patriots, didn't have an interception in his career.

Both of those things changed early in the fourth quarter.

Under pressure, Smith tried to force the ball deep on the left side to wide receiver Isaiah Williams. Woods read it perfectly for his first interception since he played for West Virginia in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl — and the Patriots' only takeaway of the game.

The Patriots iced the game with a 27-yard field goal from Borregales with 1:12 left on the clock. Sanders would tack on a 36-yard field goal to pull within a touchdown, but the Jets failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!