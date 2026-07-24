Breaking Down the Patriots WR Room: What Could It Look Like Week 1?

Perhaps no offseason move shook up Boston sports more than the Brown trade with Philadelphia. Referring, of course, to the New England Patriots' acquisition of star receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles back in June.

Brown, who grew up a diehard Patriots fan, joins a wide receiver room that, while better than its previous iterations, was among the most anemic in the NFL in 2025.

As training camp nears, the New England receiver room might have its best problem in the last decade: There might be too much talent.

There are currently a whopping 12 receivers on the roster: Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner, Nick DeGennaro, Jeremiah Webb and Jimmy Kibble. This list will likely be trimmed down to five or six names as the season begins.

Taking into consideration Josh McDaniels' offensive scheme, historical roster-building trends and this personnel grouping's biggest strengths, here is a pre-training camp prediction of how the receiver room will shape up.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) speaks at a press conference after practice at the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR1 (X): A.J. Brown

Brown comes in as the true alpha X-receiver the team has not had since the days of Randy Moss.

As a big-bodied receiver with technical route running capabilities, Brown will thrive on an island where he can win one-on-one matchups or command safety help, freeing up teammates.

His versatility in lining up and ability to produce across all route depths will be crucial to this season's edition of the offense.

WR2 (Z/Flex): Romeo Doubs

Another bigger-bodied wide receiver, the 80-million-dollar acquisition should provide some much-needed red zone aid for the team in 2026.

As a receiver who can make tough catches and find soft spots in zones, Doubs has carved out a niche as one of the more dependable third-down receivers in the league.

While this encroaches on receiver Mack Hollins' expertise, it also provides quarterback Drake Maye with two possible safety blanket receivers on obvious passing downs.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR3 (Big Slot, Tight Split): Mack Hollins

There is a clear trend developing when understanding this receiver room. Size was clearly a priority.

Hollins, who was Maye's safety blanket receiver for much of the 2025 season, may see some more work as a big slot this season.

His ability to line up as a standup tight end may help him find mismatches against linebackers. As a route runner who particularly excels in intermediate-to-deep crossers and contested catches, this slight adjustment in role could help space the field for the entire offense.

WR4 (Z), If Not Traded: Kayshon Boutte

Boutte is likely the greatest mystery on in the receiver room.

Scheme-wise, Boutte is definitely the odd-man-out. His contested catch ability isn't quite as consistent as Brown's or Doubs'. His separation is lacking. He doesn't have the ability to play as a big slot or receiver-tight end hybrid. And yet, he has been, by far, Maye's favorite target.

While Boutte offers a lot of scheme-related redundancy, it's impossible to ignore his impact as an offensive sparkplug in the last couple seasons. He has been, simply put, one of the most important players on the team since Maye's arrival.

With trade rumors circulating, this training camp and preseason will possibly serve as his audition tape for other teams' interest. However, if Boutte is not traded before the start of the regular season, he will likely retain a spot on the roster behind the aforementioned three.

WR5 (Slot): DeMario Douglas

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The McDaniels system almost demands a true slot receiver. As of yet, Douglas is still the best option on the roster, though the training camp battle between him and Efton Chism III will be one to monitor.

Douglas had a rough start to the 2025 season with a situationally unaware fourth-down play to lose a Week 3 matchup to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While his season improved from that point on, his overall production shrank compared to 2024.

However, with his niche being so different from the receivers above him in the depth chart, his shifty traits as a quick route runner, particularly in sticks and spacing concepts, will likely keep him on the roster as a solid contributor.

WR6 (Z): Kyle Williams

With a host of strong short and intermediate route runners, Williams' niche as a speedy deep threat also stands out as unique.

As a rookie, Williams showed flashes of elite breakaway pace and over-the-shoulder catch ability; however, his underutilization through the season hampered his productively.

While it's difficult to predict his usage rate increasing with such a crowded receiver room ahead of him, an additional season of practice with Maye might help him make explosive plays earlier in the season. If he's able to make an impact early, it's very conceivable that Williams could find himself as the starting Z-receiver.

WR7 (Slot), If Boutte Gets Traded: Efton Chism III

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Boutte remains on the team, Chism III will likely have to spend another season as a fringe practice squad player — unless, of course, he flat out beats Douglas for the starting slot receiver job.

Though netting just four total targets in his rookie season, Chism's after-the-catch ability stood out on tape. Reminiscent of the Patriots' golden age of slot receivers, Chism's elusiveness has made him a fan favorite.

As a result, Chism and Douglas' competition for the starting slot role will be among the top storylines to watch out for during training camp and preseason.

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