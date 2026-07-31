Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Drake Maye Nearly Perfect

FOXBORO --- We're slowing taking the training wheels off at New England Patriots training camp. The pads are on and players have begun to move at full speed again.

There was some more contact today than there was in the first padded practice, and we got to see the Patriots' offense operate some more red zone plays. Both the offense and defense had some major wins during the day, and we saw more tight end usage with the top unit.

Here's some major takeaways from the Patriots' sixth practice of the summer, which also was one of Drake Maye's best practices since being drafted.

Attendance

The five players on injury lists (running back Terrell Jennings, tight end CJ Dippre, edge rushers Gabe Jacas and Harold Landry, and safety Brenden Schooler) have yet to make their summer debuts. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and cornerback Carlton Davis were also absent, this was Barmore's first absence of the summer and Davis' second.

Linebacker Otis Reese was not present. The team announced prior to practice that they had released him.

Brandon Crossley, who missed Thursday's practice, returned. Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was limited at parts of practice as well, standing off to the side during team drills.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Mike Brown (33) does a drill with safety Dell Pettus (24) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing Stats

This might be one of Drake Maye's best overall days as a pro. He was strikingly accurate, going 7-for-8 in 7s and a perfect 11-for-11 in 11s. He beat Christian Gonzalez three times and dropped the ball into the bucket a number of times. Maye connected with Hunter Henry, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas for touchdowns. His touchdown to Henry was a beauty, as he lobbed it to the end zone where the tight end caught it off his finger tips as he dove to the ground.

Tommy DeVito also got plenty of reps during team drills, going 3-for-4 in 7s and 7-for-12 in 11s. His favorite targets? Eli Raridon and Kyle Williams, who he threw at a few times.

Third-string rookie Behren Morton didn't have the cleanest day with the backups, going 2-for-4 in 7s and 2-for-5 in 11s. One positive that stood out from Morton's performance was his budding chemistry with undrafted wide receiver Cameron Dorner. He's been a popular target all summer.

OL/DL Battles Heat Up

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works with a member of the coaching staff at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a few periods where the offensive and defensive lines went at each other in the run game, we saw some more 1-on-1 reps between both sides. There were a few winners, including Mike Onwenu (three wins), Jared Wilson (three wins) and Mehki Butler (two wins).

Caleb Lomu didn't have the best day, losing all four reps I saw him take. He went up against Bradyn Swinson twice, and Elijah Ponder and Amari Gainer once. His first step just didn't look up to speed and he consistently got beat outside.

It didn't impact his play during team drills, as he worked as the starting right tackle instead of Morgan Moses.

Young Offensive Players Getting Larger Roles

Because Moses and Vera-Tucker didn't play as much as they typically do, it gave way for younger linemen to shine. Lomu got the top reps with the starters, while Andrew Rupcich -- who's rotated through the second-team offensive line -- spent some time as the top left guard. Mehki Butler also got a bump on the depth chart, seemingly replacing Caedan Wallace as the top backup at left guard.

Tanner Arkin, the undrafted tight end out of Illinois who's starting to come on more and more, also spent more time with the top offense. He was running some routes, and caught his first pass with the starters this summer.

Kick Returners Coming Into Focus

The Patriots didn't get the best production out of the kick returning spot last year, so they've started to ramp up that positional group. Williams, Lan Larison, Efton Chism III and Jam Miller were the top-four options at that spot, with Chism claiming the best return of the bunch.

After catching the kick, the wide receiver ran head-on into the right side of the field. The kick return unit did their job, pushing the coverage team to the right side, opening up the entire other side. Chism spotted it and sprinted the other way for what would have been an at least 50-yard return.

"They Said It"

New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito speaking to the media after training camp. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"You see him? He’s a big target. I mean, you’d want to throw to him too. I mean, he's big. He's athletic. His confidence is growing. You know, he's trying to get more savvy with the offense as it's going, but that just comes with time and how many reps you get. So just keep trying to get as many reps as we can. I know he’s got a lot of information thrown at him.” - Quarterback Tommy DeVito on rookie tight Eli Raridon, and his growing relationship with him on the field.

What's Next?

The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Saturday for their third-straight padded practice. Head coach Mike Vrabel will speak to reporters at 9:30 a.m. before the day kicks off. It will be the final session before the Patriots take Sunday off.

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