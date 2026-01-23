What Philip Rivers Said About Potentially Coaching in NFL After Last Game With Colts

Retired quarterback Philip Rivers is interviewing with the Bills for their head coaching vacancy, less than a month after playing the final game of his return stint to the NFL with the Colts.

A foray into coaching is not much of a surprise, given that Rivers spent his five years of retirement prior to his unexpected comeback with Indianapolis this winter coaching high school football.

But Rivers has never coached at the NFL level. He's hinted at his potential interest though, most recently at the end of the season in Indianapolis.

“There’s nothing of concrete with that,” Rivers said at the time about his potential professional coaching aspirations. “You’re open obviously to anything, I guess, and you go from there. ... There’s nothing that I would shut down before it even became a possibility,” Rivers added.

#Colts QB Philip Rivers (retired) on coaching in the NFL:



“There’s nothing of concrete with that. … This past month has taught me, you’re open to obviously anything, I guess.”



Plans on coaching HS but: “It’s nothing that I would shut down before it even became a possibility.” pic.twitter.com/j5VsNfg2PN — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 5, 2026

He was also confident that he could succeed, in the event that he landed an NFL coaching jo.b

“Those are all big ‘What ifs,’ but I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I can coach at this level,” Rivers said, per The Athletic. “I know enough about the game, about the guys from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie—all that comes with it.”

Rivers expressed a desire to continue to coach his son Gunner in his senior season at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala. for his senior season. Gunner Rivers is a consensus four-star recruit with interest from several top college programs as a class of 2027 prospect. St. Michael has been to back-to-back state semifinals.

But will Philip Rivers turn down an NFL coaching opportunity for a chance to coach his son for one final season? He's interviewing in Buffalo, so it seems like he's open to the opportunity of potentially coaching in the league as the next step in his football journey.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated