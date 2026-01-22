Jarrett Stidham Details How He Found Out He’d Start AFC Title Game After Bo Nix Injury

Jarrett Stidham has been unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight following the devastating injury to Bo Nix. With Nix out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured bone in his ankle, Stidham will make his first start in over two years when the Broncos face the Patriots in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The injury to Nix came on the Broncos’ final drive in their 33–30 overtime win over the Bills on Saturday, and was a surprise since Nix finished out the game and there was no public indication he was seriously hurt until coach Sean Payton announced the injury to the media in a second press conference.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Stidham recalled noticing Nix was in “some sort of pain” on the sideline after the last drive. At that point though, they had no idea the severity of the injury as they celebrated moving on to the AFC title game. Stidham said he and third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger were later both in the room with Nix as doctors looked at him. Nix went to undergo X-rays while Stidham went to shower and get dressed. When he went back to the training room, he found about the injury.

“Devastating for him, obviously,” Stidham said. “My heart goes out to him, everything he means to this team. Obviously we wouldn’t be in this position without Bo. I know all of us on offense and the whole team want to go out there and make him proud.”

Stidham added, “This is not about myself first of all. Obviously my thoughts and prayers have been with Bo since Saturday night. It’s crushing because he’s one of my best friends.”

Jarrett Stidham’s first words: “It’s not about myself.”



Stidham is not the first backup quarterback to start a playoff game or try to lead his team to the Super Bowl. In 1990, the Giants won a Super Bowl with Jeff Hostetler after Phil Simms went down late in the regular season with a broken foot. More recently, the Eagles lost quarterback Carson Wentz in 2017 to a torn ACL. Nick Foles filled in and led Philadelphia to their first Super Bowl title.

Of course, the big difference is those injuries took place during the regular season, giving Hostetler and Foles time to adjust before a long playoff run. Stidham will be making his first start of the year in the AFC championship game, with little room for error as he tries to give the Broncos a shot at making the Super Bowl.

Though there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding how Stidham will perform, multiple members of the Broncos have expressed confidence in Stidham to lead them after Nix’s injury.

Tackle Mike McGlinchey said of Stidham, “This guy just loves football, and he’s been absorbing everything we’ve been doing. He’s been ready for his opportunity.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that Jarrett’s going to be ready,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said, via Zac Stevens.

"He's gonna rip it. And that'll be our approach,” Payton said. “He's got this calm demeanor that I think suits him well.”

