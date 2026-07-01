Quiz: How Well Do You Know Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Story?
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Attention both Swifties and NFL fans—the royal wedding is very nearly upon us.
If the reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden this weekend, with a rehearsal dinner on July 3 and a reportedly 10-hour celebration following on July 3. It will be the culminating moment in a romance that took the world by storm starting in 2023, when Swift was first spotted in a box at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as the start of a new era in the songwriter's career, considering how much of her music has chronicled her long (and often frustrating) search for love.
Ahead of the big day, test your knowledge of the couple's famous love story (pun intended) with our 10-question quiz below, designed to stump even the biggest of Taylor and Travis fans. How well can you do?
Taylor and Travis: A brief history
How do we tell the story of these two lovebirds without giving away answers to our quiz? Let's see ...
The fairytale began back in July 2023, when Swift performed two nights of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Kansas City. Kelce was somewhere in the crowd, and apparently angling to meet TayTay after the show. That, of course, did not happen. So, a few weeks later, Trav grabbed the biggest mic available to him—that of his podcast New Heights—and very publicly shot his shot heard 'round the world.
After some behind-the-scenes maneuvering from people like Andrea Swift, Taylor's mother, and Erin Andrews, the Fox broadcaster, Swift and Kelce began to privately date. In September, they took their courtship public when Swift appeared in Kelce's box at a September NFL game and broke the internet. Despite the incongruity of their schedules—how do you solve a problem like a professional football player in the middle of his season and a musician in the middle of a worldwide tour?—the pair have continued to make it work (and surely with the help of Swift's private jet).
In August 2025, Swift made her podcast debut when she appeared on Kelce's New Heights to announce her new album. Later that same month, the pair got engaged.
Now, almost three years to the day from that fateful Kansas City night at the Eras Tour, the pair will become husband and wife. We're not crying, you're crying.
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Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.