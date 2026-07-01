Quiz: How Well Do You Know Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Story?

Attention both Swifties and NFL fans—the royal wedding is very nearly upon us.

If the reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden this weekend, with a rehearsal dinner on July 3 and a reportedly 10-hour celebration following on July 3. It will be the culminating moment in a romance that took the world by storm starting in 2023, when Swift was first spotted in a box at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as the start of a new era in the songwriter's career, considering how much of her music has chronicled her long (and often frustrating) search for love.

Ahead of the big day, test your knowledge of the couple's famous love story (pun intended) with our 10-question quiz below, designed to stump even the biggest of Taylor and Travis fans. How well can you do?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;Which team were the Chiefs playing when Taylor first appeared at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023?&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Bears&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Eagles&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Raiders&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Broncos&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which of these Taylor Swift songs is said to be about Travis Kelce? Select all that apply.&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ruin the Friendship&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Alchemy&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;So High School&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;But Daddy I Love Him&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;All Of The Girls You Loved Before&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Wi$h Li$t&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;What was the name of the album Taylor announced on Travis’s podcast, New Heights?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Last Showgirl&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Life of a Showgirl&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Greatest Showgirl&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Confessions of a Showgirl &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;In the song “So High School,” which impression does Taylor ask Travis to perform again?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Donald Trump&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Andy Reid&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jason Kelce&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ed Kelce&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Patrick Mahomes&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which emoji(s) were in the caption of Taylor and Travis&amp;#039;s engagement post on Instagram?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;💒&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;❤️💛&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;♾️&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;🏈&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;🧨&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;What was the name of the reality dating show Travis starred in in 2016?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Arrowhead Through the Heart&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Catching Kelce&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Tight End of an Era&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Tracking Travis&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;How did Travis initially try to give Taylor his number?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;A mutual friend&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;A concert sign&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;A friendship bracelet&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;An Instagram DM&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which album did Taylor re-release during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Speak Now&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;1989&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Lover&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Red&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Folklore&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which of these people has appeared on an episode of New Heights and attended a Chiefs game with Taylor?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Erin Andrews&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ilona Maher&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Tom Brady&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paul Rudd&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Caitlin Clark&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;During what section of the Eras Tour did Travis once make an appearance on stage?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Folklore/Evermore&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Lover&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Red&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;The Tortured Poets Department&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;1989&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Reputation&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Taylor and Travis: A brief history

How do we tell the story of these two lovebirds without giving away answers to our quiz? Let's see ...

The fairytale began back in July 2023, when Swift performed two nights of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Kansas City. Kelce was somewhere in the crowd, and apparently angling to meet TayTay after the show. That, of course, did not happen. So, a few weeks later, Trav grabbed the biggest mic available to him—that of his podcast New Heights—and very publicly shot his shot heard 'round the world.

After some behind-the-scenes maneuvering from people like Andrea Swift, Taylor's mother, and Erin Andrews, the Fox broadcaster, Swift and Kelce began to privately date. In September, they took their courtship public when Swift appeared in Kelce's box at a September NFL game and broke the internet. Despite the incongruity of their schedules—how do you solve a problem like a professional football player in the middle of his season and a musician in the middle of a worldwide tour?—the pair have continued to make it work (and surely with the help of Swift's private jet).

In August 2025, Swift made her podcast debut when she appeared on Kelce's New Heights to announce her new album. Later that same month, the pair got engaged.

Now, almost three years to the day from that fateful Kansas City night at the Eras Tour, the pair will become husband and wife. We're not crying, you're crying.

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