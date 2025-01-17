Raiders Interview Ex-Panthers, Commanders Boss Ron Rivera for Coaching Job
Ron Rivera's most recent head-coaching gig may have ended in a flop, but that hasn't stopped several teams from interview him this coaching cycle.
The Las Vegas Raiders joined that group Friday, interviewing Rivera per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
The Raiders join the Chicago Bears and New York Jets as Rivera interviewers over the past few weeks. Rivera, 63, is seeking to resume his coaching career after a year away from football.
From 2020 to '23, he led the Washington Commanders, posting a 26-40-1 record and making one postseason in 2020.
The former Bears linebacker, however, carries considerable equity from his time with the Carolina Panthers. From 2011 to '19, he led that franchise to a 76-63-1 record, four playoff appearances, and the 2015 NFC title.
Las Vegas fired its most recent coach, Antonio Pierce, on Jan. 7 after the team posted its worst record since 2014.