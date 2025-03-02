Raiders Insider Podcast News, Nuggets, NFL Combine Info
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The NFL Combine has ended, and the Las Vegas Raiders have gathered voluminous information on this year’s crop of future NFL players.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we offer incredible inside information and nuggets on the Silver and Black and NFL Combine coverage.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
What will you learn in this podcast?
- We discuss Tom Brady's impact on the Raider Nation and how his presence alone has given the once-feared franchise a seat in the conversation that, frankly, they haven’t been in in nearly two decades.
· Boise State Broncos Ashton Jeanty, and University of North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton have been in a battle as the unquestioned top-two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. Did anything change at the NFL Combine to the pecking order?
· One college football power saw their players shine at the NFL Combine, and we will tell you who they are, and why.
· Quarterbacks Will Howard (Ohio State Buckeyes) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama Crimson Tide) both shined at the NFL Combine, and we will tell you how, and why.
· John Spytek, Pete Carroll, and Tom Brady have demonstrated intelligence, and discipline in looking for the next Raiders quarterback, and we tell you how that is, and why it is so important to have a long-term vision.
· As we previously told you, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is a unique piece in the 2025 NFL offseason quarterback carousel, and we tell you the latest.
· Will Campbell, the LSU offensive tackle, had a terrific combine, and we take you inside for the latest information on this emerging star.
· Matthew Golden, the Texas Longhorns wide receiver, had an impressive NFL Combine, and he is drawing some fascinating comparisons, and what NFL executives say may shock you.
· Former Las Vegas Raiders QB coach and interim OC Bo Hardegree impressed many NFL people at the combine. We will tell you how and why.
· We bring you the latest on Raider Nation's free agents MLB Robert Spillane, S Tre’Von Moehrig, CB Nate Hobbs, DE Malcolm Koonce, and DT Adam Butler.
· All of that and much more.
