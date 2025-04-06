Raiders' 2023 Pick Set to Have the Most Impact Next Season
At the time, the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching regime considered the 2023 class to be one of the most critical Raiders' draft classes. The Raiders added multiple players who had, and still have, the potential to become significant contributors for the Silver and Black in the future.
A few seasons removed from the selection of those players allows the chance to look back and see which players have lived up to their billing. However, it also allows the opportunity to look forward and reasonably guess how those players will perform in their current situations.
Las Vegas selected cornerback Jakorian Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has arguably been the best player of the bunch. While defensive lineman Tyree Wilson has the ability to become a great player, Bennett has been more impactful since being drafted.
Bennett's success gives reason to believe that Bennett will also be the most impactful of the Raiders' 2023 draft haul, as he has already been more productive than their top ten selection. Bennett's biggest downfall has been his health, one of the few things that could derail him.
He was statistically one of the best cornerbacks in the league this past season before going down with injuries.
The Pro Football Network recently listed the players from each team's 2023 draft class that will impact their teams most this upcoming season. They believe Bennett will be the best player for the Raiders from the 2023 draft class.
"Despite the Raiders’ defensive struggles in 2024, one bright spot was the improvement of cornerback Jakorian Bennett. He appeared in 10 games in 2024, seven of which were starts. He recorded 26 tackles and eight pass breakups. Bennett was targeted 45 times as the nearest defender, allowing a -10.2% catch rate over expected and an 86.9 passer rating, according to Next Gen Stats," PFN said.
"Bennett was on pace to have a significantly better statistical year than his rookie season, but a shoulder injury cut his sophomore season short. He played just over 70% of snaps, but he could be in for a larger role in 2025 if he stays healthy. His physical profile, coupled with his production, could bode well for a full-on breakout season next year."
