Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff is Meshing Well with the Players
As these early OTAs continue, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell keeps surprising people on the way he is taking over the offense. The signing of veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II seems to be helping O'Connell in bringing out the best of him because of the completion.
Furthermore, the other thing to keep your eyes on is how well the new Las Vegas coaching staff is meshing with the players so far.
In a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what the players are saying about the new coaching staff.
"One of the things that stood out to me is listening to the players talk about the staff. You know, last year there were a lot of staff members guys like. There were some that did not, they are gone. But there were a lot of guys they liked. You do not hear anything about any staff member that is not liked. It is almost if AP, I am going to ask him, did you coach your staff on how you want them to be because the talk is they are more personable they know us on a personal level it seems like they genuinely care about us as people. I am going to ask did you coach that staff, or did you hire guys who have that familiarity, or it is just natural said Carpenter Sr. "I have been very surprised by that.
"Yes and no. I am not necessarily surprised because of how much experience all of the coaches that AP has brought around them have. So, I think to a certain degree a lot of that it just comes with so much time of being around the NFL and a lot of those guys are former players or former coaches again around the NFL. So I think he may have coached them a little bit on it but I think he just hired the right people. I think he may have said one or two things like hey guys, this is what the cases was last year early on. Let us make sure we are doing that this year. But I think for the most part it is natural, and you are right there no negative vibes in the room anymore or in the organization anymore. I do not feel it. I do not see it. And I think that is because of again, the experience that those coaches bring with them," said Trezevant.
