The Perfect Fit for the Raiders in the NFL Draft
Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have made several signings this offseason, Las Vegas still has plenty of roster needs that need to be addressed as soon as possible. However, some of those needs are more important. The Raiders have ample opportunity to fix some things this summer.
Las Vegas solved arguably their most pressing issue heading into the offseason by trading a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in return for quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback should make for a more competitive Raiders game on Sundays.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team recently released his top four player-to-team fits of the upcoming draft. While many believe the Raiders will select young offensive lineman Armand Membou. After finding two starting offensive linemen in last year's draft, Armand would be huge.
"There has been a lot of smoke regarding the Raiders selecting Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, and it’s easy to understand why that might be the case. He is clearly one of the top players in this class, and the Raiders have a huge hole at running back. They have an older head coach in Pete Carroll, who wants to win right now, and Jeanty could have an instant impact on the offense," Mosher said.
"However, don’t be surprised if they go elsewhere in Round 1. The new general manager, John Spytek, was the assistant general manager with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they prided themselves on taking offensive linemen early in the NFL Draft," Mosher said.
"They spent the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Tristan Wirfs, playing him at right tackle early in his career. They also used another first-round pick on Graham Barton in 2024 and two other second-round picks (Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch) in back-to-back seasons to upgrade their offensive line," Mosher said.
The Raiders have had an interesting offseason and the draft will make it even more interesting. Considering how the season ended, the Raiders are in a good spot. All they have to do is put together another strong draft class and hope that Carroll can get the most from the roster.
