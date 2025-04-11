Carroll, Smith Can Provide the Stability the Raiders Have Lacked
One of the main things that the Las Vegas Raiders have lacked over the past two seasons has been consistency at the quarterback position. Over the past two seasons, Las Vegas has started five different quarterbacks, a testament to their struggles at the position.
The Raiders desperately need Smith to solidify their most significant weakness over the past two seasons. They hope his doing so will lead to improvements elsewhere on the offense and the team. Smith has the experience and the confidence to give to the Raiders' organization.
While he is not one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, he is arguably more talented than he gets credit for. Smith looks to help rescue one of the league's worst quarterback situations.
At Smith's introductory press conference, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll explained that one of the primary things the Raiders have missed from their quarterback position is what Smith can help them with over the next couple of seasons.
"He's going to bring us great stability and belief in the kinds of things that we stand for. His
habits are so stellar," Carroll said.
Smith echoed a sentiment similar to Carroll's, explaining how critical consistency is from the quarterback position. The veteran quarterback knows it is his responsibility to play solid football moving forward for a team that has lacked quality quarterback play recently.
"Yeah, when you think about stability, I think about two things. I think about consistency, and I think about integrity. And those are the two things that I hang my hat on," Smith said.
"I want to be consistent; I want to be the same guy every single day. I want to be hard-working. I want to be the first guy in, last guy out, and I want to do that whether someone's watching me or not. And that's where the integrity comes in."
The Raiders have found what should be a quality head coach in Carroll and a legitimate starting quarterback in Smith. It will be up to the two of them to figure things out and do so quickly, as Las Vegas has one of the most unique situations in the league.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.