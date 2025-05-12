Breaking Down Raiders UDFA Safety Hudson Clark
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction in 2025. The big question for the Raiders is how the defense will look next season. The Silver and Black had a lot of key players leave in free agency this offseason.
But the Raiders also made a couple of moves to get their own free agent signings to take their place. New head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek made the decision not to overpay players who were looking for new contracts, and instead signed players that they believe will help the team win more games next season and fix the things they are trying to do in Las Vegas.
The safety position for the Raiders is going to be interesting to see. The Raiders are going with Isaiah Pola-Mao to lead the way in the secondary at the safety position.
The Raiders lost Tre'Von Moehrig in free agency. But Pola-Mao showed last season that he is ready to take the next step to be a top safety in the league. The team also brought in veteran safety Jeremy Chinn to take the other safety position.
The good news for the Raiders is that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done a great job in getting all his defensive players ready, and they have found success when they take the field. Graham will look to do that again with the safeties in 2025.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about one UDFA that can give the Raiders depth at the safety position if needed on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The last one I want to talk about is Hudson Clark; he is an undrafted free agent," said Carpenter. "He is the safety out of Arkansas that one team I talked to had a draftable grade on him. Now, this is a guy who is going to make the practice squad. Super smart. In fact, I told you one person even told me if the kid does not make it in the NFL, he is going to be a coach."
"This kid is a super smart football player. He had a slight frame. One scout told me you put the film in, and he is the smartest player on the field. When he plays, he is just super smart."
