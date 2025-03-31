Raiders Draft Fits Starting to Become Clearer
The Pro Football Network recently released their newest mock draft heading into next season with first round projections for every team. Like many others, PFN believes the Raiders will not be able to pass on the chance to addressed arguably the team's biggest struggle.
The Raiders finished this past season dead last in rushing yards per game. Their inability to run the ball hampered everything else the Raiders' offense has tried to do over the past couple of seasons. As much as quarterback has been an issue for the Raiders, so has running back.
The Raiders' quarterback issues over the last two seasons could have been alleviated, at least somewhat, by a competent ground attack. Las Vegas' struggles running the ball has to be at the top of their priority list of things to fix this offseason, as it is a glaring need.
PFN believes the Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, which would make life much easier many in Las Vegas. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith and signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert for Jeanty to learn from during his rookie season.
"With the Las Vegas Raiders addressing the quarterback position with the addition of Geno Smith, adding a star running back to round out their offense makes a ton of sense. The Raiders were one of the league’s worst rushing offenses last season and desperately need more juice in their RB room," PFN said.
"Ashton Jeanty is an electric running back who flashes the speed, vision, and contact balance to excel as a primary ball carrier. He would give the Raiders a Pro Bowl talent at the position."
Las Vegas' addition of Mostert could come back to be one of the better decisions the team made this season, especially if they draft Jeanty. Not only could Jeanty learn from Mostert, Jeanty would save some wear and tear by splitting carries with Moster during his rookie season.
The Raiders have many things to fix this offseason but after trading for Smith, their ground game is arguably their most significant concern at the moment, as well as offensive line.
