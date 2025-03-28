How the Trade for Geno Smith Made the Raiders Better
The Las Vegas Raiders' most significant move of the offseason could make them a significantly better team than what they have been lately. After years of questionable coaching hires, draft picks, and free agency signings, the Silver and Black have begun a new era in Las Vegas.
Their moves so far prove John Spytek and the Raiders' front office understand where the team's roster currently sits. The affordable yet potentially productive free agency signings also confirm that the Raiders have a clear plan for the future that they are sticking to closely.
Las Vegas enters next season with many unknowns, as they have new players at a number of positions. The question marks surrounding the team could work in their favor, as they now have a starting quarterback with ample experience. One trade could jumpstart the Raiders next season.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus analyzed every team's offseason moves and whether or not they have improved. The Raiders' addition of Smith and several other free agent moves that solidified their defense gave Valentine reason to believe the Raiders have improved.
"Trading for Geno Smith immediately makes the Raiders better. Smith had been excellent for the Seahawks in his three years as a starter, completing 68.5% of his passes for 12,226 passing yards and 71 touchdowns, earning a 79.0 grade or better in all three seasons, all behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Solving the Raiders quarterback issues and reuniting Smith with Pete Carroll is an instant win," Valentine said.
It is debatable whether or not Las Vegas has improved this offseason, as only the results on the field can confirm that. However, the truth about whether or not the Raiders have improved is likely right in the middle. The Raiders had more issues than a few signings in free agency can fix.
The Raiders undoubtedly upgraded at the quarterback position. Las Vegas signed enough players on defense to help somewhat compensate for their losses in free agency. However, the Raiders had a deeply flawed roster before losing nearly half of their starters on defense in free agency.
Las Vegas must continue to add quality depth pieces across the board.
Ensure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.