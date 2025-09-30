Ashton Jeanty's Week 4 Performance Made History
The Las Vegas Raiders lost on Sunday, but there were still things they did well, that they can build upon moving forward.
Raiders Make History
John Breech of CBS Sports recently analyzed every game from Week 4. He noted that the Raiders' loss contained a few positives for the Silver and Black. Most notably, the Raiders finally got their ground game going after struggling for weeks to do so.
Las Vegas used the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft on running back Ashton Jeanty. On Sunday, he showed why that was a wise decision, especially if the Raiders' offensive line plays well enough.
"Ashton Jeanty rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown while also adding two receiving touchdowns in the Raiders' 25-24 loss to the Bears. With those totals, he became just the third rookie running back ever with at least 100 yards rushing, a rushing touchdown, and two touchdown receptions in a single game, joining De'Von Achane (Sept. 24, 2023, with Miami) and Kareem Hunt (Sept. 7, 2017, with Kansas City)," Breech said.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Bears, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised the offense's performance. Las Vegas' offense showed what is possible if they perform well as a unit.
“We ran the football for a ton. We protected all day, no sacks and 230, 240 rushing, whatever it was. After all, I'm sure it was being talked about. I was thrilled for the guys up front. It was a great game for them, for the offensive line, and to see Ashton [Jeanty] get cooking like that. You can see how special he is. They can't tackle him in the open field, and he makes it look easy, which really good players do,” Carroll said.
Carroll explained how the ground game's success impacted the team's morale after weeks of built-up frustration.
“So, we're very fortunate that this game finally came. We've been waiting for it, and everybody felt like it was just an eyelash from happening, and now that he's busted, you can see it. Raheem [Mostert] did really well, too, and complemented the one-two punch for those two guys and was really excellent today,” Carroll said.
“What did we rush for? 240 or something? I mean, that's a fantastic game for 9.28.25 Las Vegas Raiders Transcript us, and so it's a great statement for us moving forward and getting better. You guys can go nuts on the stats and the numbers in one week to the next, but it takes time, and you have to look at the big picture of things to really assess what's going on. I'm thrilled that we were able to do that today."
