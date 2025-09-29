The Clock Is Ticking on the Raiders’ 2025 Season — Here’s Why
The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a rocky start and have a challenging slate of games on the horizon. Las Vegas has struggled to put the multitude of offseason moves together enough to stop their three-game losing streak.
Where the Raiders Went Wrong
The Raiders have lost three consecutive games, with Sunday's loss to the Bears being arguably the most frustrating of the three. Las Vegas did enough to win the game but also could not get out of their own way, as Geno Smith tacked three more interceptions onto his season total.
Following the loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll analyzed what happened.
"Those are huge plays in the first half, third down opportunities, third down conversions, and everything on both plays was the same thing, and then when we fell for it and screwed it up. You can't expect to turn the ball over like that and win. It doesn't happen, but we overcame it because the defense was so spectacular in the first half making those stops. They were great, and it gave us a chance. The score could have been ridiculous after the first quarter, but it wasn't, and so we learn. We grow, and we have to do better,” Carroll said.
“I know Geno [Smith] is sick. The two plays that they had a pick on, the first two were just, he just didn't see it, got fooled by the coverage. The other one on the cross route was a play we throw all the time, and we rip in there. I don't know if the ball was behind the receiver or not, I couldn't tell from my vantage point. The guy makes a heck of a play too, again, unfortunately.”
Carroll did not shy away from the fact that the loss was a tough one. However, he believes there is plenty of time left to turn things around.
"It's tough to come in here twice for our fans and not come out of here with wins. We really set our sights on getting this thing jump started today, and we didn't quite get that done. So, it's still out there for us," Carroll said.
Carroll is correct that the season is far from over for the Raiders. However, at 1-3 with upcoming road matchups against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts and a Kansas City Chiefs team they have rarely beaten over the past decade, Las Vegas must turn things around as soon as possible.
