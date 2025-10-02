Why Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Is Just Getting Started
The Las Vegas Raiders finally found a way to get running back Ashton Jeanty into the open field.
Raiders Needed Jeanty's Breakout
The Raiders used the No. 6 pick in the draft on running back Ashton Jeanty, as it was evident to anyone who had seen him play that he is a talented back. Las Vegas hoped Jeanty would fix their ground game, but their offense struggled altogether through the first three games of the season.
After offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson returned to the starting lineup, the Raiders' offensive line was able to pave the way for Jeanty's breakout performance which included 155 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
Las Vegas had one of their best rushing games in the last two seasons on Sunday.
Prior to the Raiders' first practice heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how critical it was for his team to get Jeanty going against the Bears. It could be what Jeanty needed to get going for the rest of the season.
Still, Carroll noted that Jeanty's performance had been brewing for weeks.
"Yeah, I think everybody is kind of tuned into that. We were even talking about if he just breaks out one it might make a difference. He's been playing like this the whole time. He has not all of a sudden just changed," Carroll said.
"The results came because he's an extraordinary football player, and you could see him make those special plays where guys couldn't tackle him in the open field, and he could finish on the big run, which is gorgeous to see that."
Carroll noted that Jeanty's breakout performance was what everyone had been waiting for. Jeanty's slow start was not his fault, yet he still pushed through until Sunday's explosion.
"I just think we kind of felt like it was just a matter of time. And I think you guys thought that too, and everybody should. He's a tremendous player. But he feels better about it. I heard him say something like, you are all worried about me or whatever, he isn’t worried about it at all, and it hasn't been and continues to prepare with a really clear vision of his contribution, his ability to help out," Carroll said.
"And I mean, I love that this guy's on our team, and I love that everybody saw it so you guys can look to the next issue that comes about."
