The Raiders Have Taken 'By-Committee' Approach to Another Level
After last season, which saw the Las Vegas Raiders suffer several injuries to different position groups, they appear to have prepared their roster as well as possible for a similar occurrence this upcoming season. While depth is always necessary, it is essential for the Raiders.
Las Vegas undoubtedly has and has had talented players on their roster, but they have very little depth behind their starters. This left them vulnerable once the injuries started to pile up last season.
While nearly no team in the National Football League could have successfully sustained the number of injuries to starters that the Raiders suffered last season, the Raiders could have been better prepared. John Spytek has done a solid job in his first offseason at the helm.
Spytek has added players to every position group on the team, adding veterans to the Raiders' group of safeties, cornerbacks, and linebackers. Spytek then used the NFL Draft to add wide receivers, offensive and defensive linemen, as well as running back Ashton Jeanty.
By doing so, the Raiders have effectively decided to address many of their position groups by committee, rather than being overly top-heavy, as they have been in previous seasons.
Although the Raiders have the likes of Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, they now have plenty of talented players behind them on the depth chart.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders' star defensive end Maxx Crosby addressed two of the newest Raiders' defensive linemen, Tonka
Hemingway, JJ Pegues, and Jah Joyner.
"Yeah, they've been awesome. Honestly, just attention to detail, I think with rookies, you don't want rookies coming in and thinking they've got all the answers. You come in, you stay humble, be quiet, and just get to work. And I can say that truly about all those guys, they're not in there doing anything out of pocket," Crosby said.
"They're just coming in and showing up and working and putting their body on the line and flying around in individual and doing everything they're asked. So, that's all you can ask for truly, like those guys have been really awesome additions, and they have a ton of talent. I think they're going to help our team win. So that's ultimately all that matters at the end of the day. I think those guys are coming in with the right attitude and off to a great start."
Other than a few positions, such as quarterback and running back, the Raiders have made it clear they aim to use all of their talent to help them this upcoming season.
