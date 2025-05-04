Ashton Jeanty May Leave Other Rookies in the Dust
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a solid offseason, adding quality talent in free agency and the NFL Draft. The Raiders' offense has undoubtedly been their most improved unit this offseason.
Las Vegas drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft to help fix its ground game. This move could be franchise-altering for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders will likely run the ball a decent amount with Jeanty, as they get up to speed in a new offensive scheme with many new offensive pieces. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus believes this gives Jeanty a legitimate shot at winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty is currently the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. That makes sense, considering he is clearly the lead back on a team with a solid offensive line and Chip Kelly calling the plays. If Jeanty lives up to his well-deserved hype after posting a perfect 99.9 PFF rushing grade and forcing 325 missed tackles at Boise State, he has a clear path to winning the award," Wasserman said.
Las Vegas has made more than a few changes to their offense, which, including Jeanty, should help them significantly improve from last season. The Raiders have reason to be excited about the future, as the changes they have made should add a few wins to their record this offseason.
Jeanty's addition is another solid building block for the Raiders' offense. Although Las Vegas still has a roster that needs improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball, they have made enough improvements on offense to help make up for their deficincies on defense.
Last season, the Raiders' offense struggled to win the time-of-possession battle, often leaving their banged-up defense on the field entirely too long. This was a significant factor in the Raiders' 4-13 campaign last season and is an issue they have tried hard to fix this offseason.
It is debatable if their defense has improved this offseason, but their offense should be able to hold onto the ball longer and better protect their defense this season.
