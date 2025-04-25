BREAKING: Raiders Select Boise State's Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a player most had linked to the silver and black from the start.
Our Hondo Carpenter broke the news on X, formerly Twitter.
Head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear since Day 1 that running the football would be the No. 1 priority for the Raiders, and Jeanty is considered to be the best prospect to come out since Saquon Barkley.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Per previous reporting from our Ezekiel Trezevant, the pick goes a long way in fixing the ground game:
"While the Raiders need help at the running back position, their issues running the football run much deeper than the running backs carrying the ball. Over the past two seasons, the Raiders have started four different running backs and finished at the bottom of the league in rushing.
Although the Raiders could use Jeanty, they must continue to add to their offensive line and group of wide receivers to help take some of the pressure off the ground game."
