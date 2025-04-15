How Ashton Jeanty Fits with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' inability to run the ball consistently has cost them nearly as much over the past two seasons as their lack of a true starting-caliber quarterback. A poor quarterback and running back situation has doomed the Raiders, leading to them owning the No. 6 pick in the draft.
However, after trading for quarterback Geno Smith and signing veteran running back Raheem Mostert, the Raiders have at least given a legitimate effort to address those needs. After hiring a new general manager and head coach, the Raiders face another critical NFL Draft this offseason.
Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News recently listed the top fits for the Raiders on draft night, as Las Vegas has several roster holes that need to be addressed this summer. Running back is undoubtedly a position the Raiders need help at, even after the addition of Raheem Mostert.
"The Raiders sported the worst rushing attack in the NFL last season and currently have a lackluster running backs room headlined by an aged Raheem Mostert and young Sincere McCormick, who looked promising in 2024 but remains unproven," Moraitis said.
"Jeanty is the best running back in this year's draft class and is a true three-down workhorse who can take the reins of Las Vegas' backfield right away. Taking a running back this early might be looked down upon, but there's no denying that Jeanty would shore up a huge hole while also adding another element to Chip Kelly's unit."
As much as the Raiders missed Jacobs this past season, they finished with the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL in his last season in Las Vegas. Jacobs played in all but four games that season. He was just as much of the problem in his final season as anyone else.
While the Raiders need help at the running back position, their issues running the football run much deeper than the running backs carrying the ball. Over the past two seasons, the Raiders have started four different running backs and finished at the bottom of the league in rushing.
Although the Raiders could use Jeanty, they must continue to add to their offensive line and group of wide receivers to help take some of the pressure off the ground game.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE