The Biggest Beneficiary of the Raiders' Adding Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the worst offenses in the National Football League over the past few seasons. Although the Raiders have had talented players on their offense, those players have failed to work out for various reasons.
Still, the Raiders have added plenty of young talent to their offense since the over the past two offseasons, and with the addition of Ashton Jeanty. Their most notable additions have been Brock Bowers in the draft last offseason and Jakobi Meyers in free agency two offseasons ago.
However, outside of those two players and Jeanty, the Raiders do not have many offensive skill positions they can depend on without a shadow of a doubt. While Tre Tucker has untapped potential, and it is not his fault, he has not proven to be a consistently solid option for the Raiders.
Las Vegas entered the NFL Draft needing help on offense. After trading for quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders must continue adding to their offense, especially at their skill positions. Las Vegas signed Raheem Mostert, and Jeanty is now on the roster.
Last offseason, the Raiders added Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the draft. In his rookie season, Bowers was arguably the best tight end in the league. After a historic rookie season, Bowers was undoubtedly set to receive added attention and tougher coverages next season.
Bowers took the NFL by storm last season. After his productive rookie season, it would have been fair to assume Bowers would have at least a marginally more difficult second season in the league. This was especially the case before the Raiders drafted Jeanty.
However, adding Jeanty should help take a lot of pressure off many Raiders on the offensive side of the ball. Still, Bowers will likely be the biggest beneficiary of Jeanty's presence on an every-play basis.
Jeanty will help the Raiders' offensive line and, of course, Smith. However, defenses will have a hard time deciding who to base their game plan on next season. Jeanty's rushing skills and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will give opposing defenses plenty to consider.
Defenses will not be able to focus solely or primarily on stopping Bowers, which should put him in a better position to have another productive season.
