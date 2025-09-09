Why the Raiders' Newfound Resilience Will be a Mainstay
After a number of offseason changes, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be a completely different team inside and out.
Raiders Notch First W
The Raiders' first win of the season witnessed them encounter many of the same issues they struggled with last season. In a striking resemblance to last season, the Raiders threw an interception, rushed for less than 60 yards, struggled to block in the first half.
Still, Las Vegas battled back, eventually winning the game behind a total team effort on both sides of the ball in the second half. Following the Raiders' win over the Patriots, Pete Carroll credited his team with staying the course.
"Good win. Really important first day for us to get off and come from behind and win the game in the second half, and believe the whole way through that we were going to find a way. Defense did a tremendous job in the second half to hold them down, getting off the field on the third downs and all of that, just playing tough as heck," Carroll said.
"And, really excited for our guys. We've worked really hard to get to this point, and to get in that locker room and have that kind of fun and cheer on one another and all that. But it's East Coast, I don't know, East Coast, we don't mind coming out here. Maybe we can keep that going."
Since taking over as head coach of the Raiders, Carroll has emphasized the importance of competition. At times, it may have sounded cliché, but it was clear during the offseason that Carroll meant business. Sunday's win confirmed that his messaging has gotten through to the players.
"That is the essence of why it's the central theme in the program, is so that you never call it at any one point. You just keep competing and you just keep battling, play after play after play. We don't pass judgment. We just keep rolling. And these guys were talking like that at halftime," Carroll said.
"They were talking like it on the sidelines, and they keep talking about just keep doing the right thing, and we'll work our way out of it. That is the conversation that we're trying to develop on a regular basis, so there ain't nothing that we can't handle. So, it was a good illustration of that. Thanks for pointing that out."
