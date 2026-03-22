1 Move the Raiders Should Keep in Mind for Draft's First Round

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason plan is well underway, as free agency has helped the Raiders quickly improve their roster. The Raiders will now soon draft Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. They still have several glaring needs, but will not select again until the second round.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Only Five Spots Away

The Raiders have the No. 36 overall pick in the draft, which is the fourth pick in the second round. Las Las Vegas has 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is plenty of picks for them to choose from to package in a trade to potentially jump back into the first round.

At No. 36, the Raiders only five picks away from being in the first round. They could wait and see what talent falls to them. However, that could cost them, too. Las Vegas has two primary needs heading into the draft and the No. 36 pick should be a crucial part of addressing those needs.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas still needs as much help as it can get at cornerback and along its offensive line. However, after the moves the Raiders' front office has made this offseason, cornerback is undoubtedly the position they should focus on the most early in the second round.

Depending on how the draft falls, the Raiders could be stuck with the No. 36 pick and have to select from mid-round talent at cornerback and offensive line. Las Vegas would be better off trying to trade back into the first round with a team whose roster can afford to select a few spots lower.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Double Down on Moves in Free Agency

The Raiders handed out three sizeable contracts to Eric Stokes, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, yet desperately need depth in the defensive backfield. Las Vegas has also already invested heavily in its defensive line this offseason, adding Kwity Paye and giving new contracts to several others.

The Raiders traded for Taron Johnson and still have several other corners on the depth chart behind them. Still, Las Vegas needs more capable talent at cornerback. It is the single most glaring need the Raiders have at the moment that they have not taken adequate steps to fill.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This is all the more reason for the Raiders to consider trading back into the late first round, which could put them ahead of several other teams in need of a cornerback. Depending on how many corners are drafted early, a few picks could be the difference between first and third-round talent.

Las Vegas packaging picks to move up for a solid cornerback at the end of the first round would effectively be a way for the Raiders to invest in their group of cornerbacks in a major way, with a cost-effective option, on a rookie contract. The addition of Johnson was nice, but the Raiders need more.