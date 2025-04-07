How Ashton Jeanty Can Improve the Raiders' Passing Attack
The Las Vegas Raiders are amid an offseason that could, and should, positively impact the organization's long-term future. After multiple seasons of subpar results, the Raiders appear primed to turn things around under head coach Pete Carroll.
The Raiders' roster has already undergone significant changes this offseason. After trading for Geno Smith, the NFL Draft allows Las Vegas to improve its offense again. The Raiders are in a prime position to address their most pressing need by drafting Ashton Jeanty.
In three seasons at Boise State, Jeanty was used primarily as a running back, for obvious reasons. However, in 2023, when his workload was split more evenly, Jeanty finished the season with 1,916 yards from the line of scrimmage, with nearly 600 of those yards coming through the air.
While Jeanty excels in the ground game, as every team hopes their running back does, his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is a trait the Raiders have sorely lacked for the last couple of seasons.
The Raiders drafting Jeanty and developing that skill even more could help Jeanty become an even better all-around back. It could also help take the Raiders' offense to heights it has not seen in a while, especially with his undeniable ability to run the ball.
Brently Weissman of the Pro Football Network believes Jeanty's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is an asset the Raiders could use. However, Jeanty could also improve as a pass blocker.
“In the passing game, Jeanty displays good overall hands and is a reliable target on screens, wheel, and rail routes. However, he doesn’t have an array of routes in his bag and wouldn’t be a player teams would want to split outside. Jeanty is a willing pass protector, but his lack of strength and length limit his ability to consistently win at the point of attack.
“Overall, Jeanty is a rare playmaker at the position who does all the little things well while also offering game-breaking home-run ability. While his lack of NFL-caliber size may give some teams pause, I expect Jeanty to hear his name called early on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.”
