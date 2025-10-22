Why Ashton Jeanty is Already One of the NFL's Alphas
Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has been at the spotlight for the Silver and Black this season. The Raiders took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He came into the season with a lot of expectations because he was the best running back coming out of college. The Raiders did not give Jeanty the big workload that many expected to start the season.
That was a problem for a lot of people, and Jeanty wanted to take more of the load. And head coach Pete Carroll has been giving him that for the last few weeks. But this past week, the Raiders' offense did not have the showing they wanted. And Jeanty did not have the carries he wanted. But going forward, if this team wants to change its offense around they will have to get Jeanty more involved than they have over the first half of the season.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked Jeanty at No. 7 among rookies this season so far.
7. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
Previous ranking: N/A
Going into the season, Jeanty was the overwhelming betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, which would give the Raiders their first such winner in franchise history.
While Jeanty still has time to earn that honor, it feels increasingly unlikely. Las Vegas is 2–5 going into its bye week, and the No. 5 pick has done little to help the Raiders avoid that fate. In seven games, Jeanty has rushed for at least 80 yards only twice, including a singular 100-yard effort, coming in Week 4 against the Bears in defeat.
With tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Jakobi Meyers and left tackle Kolton Miller all missing time, Jeanty hasn’t had much help up front or in easing the numbers game at the line. Overall, he’s rushed for 445 yards on 4.0 yards per carry, while adding 86 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.
