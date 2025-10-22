How the Raiders Shook Up Depth Chart During Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders are in their bye week, and they are looking at everything right now as they are trying to figure out how to get things going this season. So far, for the Silver and Black, it has not been a good showing at all.
It has been bad from top to bottom, and it is really how to see this Raiders team had a way of saving their season as we are nearing the halfway point of the season. The Raiders are 2-5 and going downhill fast. They are in their bye week and have more questions than answers.
The Raiders have to figure something out during their bye week, or it can get really ugly in Las Vegas quicker than anyone would expect. They have to go back to the drawing board and look at everyone on this team and everyone who is involved in this franchise. It was to be a season where they improved and showed that they are making progress in going in the right direction. But now they will look for ways to even get back to that.
Even though they are in their bye week, the Silver and Black made a roster move on Tuesday. The Raiders did practice on Tuesday, and they were active.
The move the Raiders made was signing guard Layden Robinson and wide receiver DJ Turner to their practice squad. And they had to release guard McClendon Curtis and safety JT Woods from the practice squad.
"We have signed G Layden Robinson and WR DJ Turner to the practice squad."
"In a corresponding move, we have released G McClendon Curtis and S JT Woods from the practice squad," said the Raiders on X/Twitter.
Per Raiders: Roster Moves
Robinson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder played in 13 games with 11 starts (six starts at right guard, five starts at left guard) during his rookie season.
Turner began his NFL career with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022. In three seasons with the team, the 5-9, 205 pound receiver appeared in 31 games (six starts) and saw most of his action on special teams.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders.