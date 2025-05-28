Raiders Will Be Most Improved Team in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are setting themselves up for a lot of more wins in 2025. The Silver and Black have had one of the best offseasons, if not the best one, out of all the teams in the National Football League. It is something that you do not see every day, from a team that went 4-13 and had no wins in their division the year prior. But the Raiders have a lot of turnover this offseason in a good way.
The Raiders brought in head coach Pete Carroll to give the team a veteran head coach and the leadership that they need to get going in the right direction. They also brought in general manager John Spytek. Spytek is great at finding the right players and pieces for teams, and now he will do that with the Raiders.
Both guys in their first offseason with the team have done a great job in getting things in order and finding ways to set the team up for success next season.
Two of the biggest moves came on the offensive side of the ball for the Silver and Black this offseason. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Now they have a quarterback who will give him stability and a good chance to have a better offense next season.
The Raiders then went on to draft the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty will give the team the run game they were searching for all of last season.
The Raiders were also able to keep two great defensive coaches. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard. That was huge for the team.
All these moves have put the Raiders in a position to be successful next season and be a much-improved team.
"No team made bigger strides at the two most important positions than the Raiders. Geno Smith is multiple tiers better than Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, which should provide weekly above-average quarterback play," said Ben Solak of ESPN.
"Pete Carroll is multiple tiers better at head coach than Antonio Pierce, who struggled with in-game and locker room management. Those changes alone should massively raise the Raiders' floor, and the presence of potential offensive stars such as Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty elevate the ceiling."
"I expect the Raiders to be around .500 this season, so long as they endure the defensive departures."
